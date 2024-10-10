Carol Kirkwood reassures viewers over 'hurricane-style winds' following major technical glitch

BBC Breakfast's meteorologist Carol Kirkwood has reassured viewers following a technical glitch on BBC's weather app, telling viewers not to believe what they are seeing on the app while they "sort it out quickly."

After sharing the latest weather forecast, Carol was quick to reassure viewers that BBC's weather app was currently suffering a technical error, and the hurricane-level winds shown on the app were not accurate.

Carol reassured viewers on BBC Breakfast

Speaking to Carol, Charlie Stayt said: "Now Carol, we love a weather map and we love information… There is a problem this morning. I think we can illustrate it now on the BBC Weather app, which is suggesting that there were hurricane-style winds all over the UK, which is clearly, manifestly not true."

Carol replied: "Absolutely, Charlie, it's not true at all. We have a bit of a technical glitch at the moment. Believe you me, it is all hands on deck at the moment trying to sort it out quickly, so do not believe that. We do not have hurricane-strength winds or anything like it in this country today – or in the future, hopefully!"

The news was shared on BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty added: "I thought you were getting your welding boots on and all of your gear to fix it properly!" Smiling, Carol continued: "This is a big problem, Naga, you can't fix it just like that! The chaps are working on it as quickly as they can, and normal service will be resumed as quickly as possible." Naga concluded: "As in the meantime, we have you, which is all we need!"

Sharing a screenshot of hurricane-force winds on the app, one person posted on X: "Yikes… I’m hoping the BBC app has a problem," while another person posted: "I think your weather app has been hacked? 1,436 mile-an-hour winds in Hertfordshire??"

BBC's Weather X account also cleared up confusion, posting: "You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry – please bear with us. In the meantime, here are Thursday's weather headlines: -Colder, clearer air moving in -Rain and drizzle in the south -Blustery showers near the east coast."

Meteorologist Simon King added: "Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our @bbcweather app data this morning. Be assured there won’t be 14,408mph winds, hurricane-force winds, or overnight temperatures of 404°C. It is being looked at and hopefully sorted asap."