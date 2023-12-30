Carol Kirkwood and Steve Randall's love story is like something out of a movie

Carol Kirkwood and Steve Randall are married! On Wednesday 20 December, the couple said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony held in Buckinghamshire. Surrounded by family and friends, the bride and groom beamed as they posed for photos.

From friends to fiancées and now newlyweds, we're taking a look at Carol and Steve's sweet love story. Rom-com fans, you'll love this one – it's like something out of a movie!

Just Friends

Prior to her relationship with Steve, Carol had been married to former field hockey and cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood. After 18 years of marriage, however, the pair decided to divorce. Steve, a police officer, had recently split from his partner too, with the pair divorcing in 2017.

Following the split, Carol wasn't looking for love. "Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," Carol explained to an audience at Good Housekeeping Live.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve started out as friends

Carol and Steve had started out as friends, before discovering a deeper connection. "I met Steve in my 50s; we were friends before we were romantically linked. He is funny, gorgeous and, also, he is really kind, thoughtful and romantic," she told HELLO! in July 2022.

According to Mail Online, it was in 2021, that Steve and Carol were first linked, although the BBC Breakfast star – who is extremely private – kept his full name out of the public domain.

Love, Actually

After entering a relationship, Carol, 61, described Steve as "the best thing that has ever happened to me," and they decided to move in together.

© Photo: Alamy Carol has called Steve the best thing that ever happened to her

Speaking to Prima in 2021, the TV star raved about her partner. "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic," she said.

"It's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses. "He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

The Proposal

After a year of dating, Carol finally revealed a few details about her boyfriend after revealing that he'd popped the question in spring 2022. The weather presenter made the announcement live on air while covering the Chelsea Flower Show for BBC Breakfast.

Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Ahead of Carol's 60th birthday, Steve had whisked her off on a walk around Berkshire, close to their home. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," she told HELLO!

"Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

Steve proposed with a stunning halo ring complete with a central diamond

A testament to how well he knows her, Steve picked out the perfect ring. "My other half, Steve, chose it himself. I was very impressed – and he got the size right," she added. "It's what they call a halo ring with a central diamond and then diamonds around it. It is gorgeous."

The Princess Bride

Following their engagement, Carol revealed very few details about her wedding plans. In November, however, she shared her hopes for a very private ceremony, while appearing at Good Housekeeping Live. "I imagine we are just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later," she said – and that's exactly what they did.

It was on Wednesday 20 December that Carol and Steve tied the knot, with the news announced nine days later.

Marrying in Buckinghamshire, Carol opted for a satin princess gown adorned with a fitted waist and a striking Bardot neckline. With her blonde locks swept into a romantic updo, her makeup further emphasised her natural beauty, with a sweep of rosy blusher highlighting her cheeks and pink gloss on her lips. Meanwhile, Steve, 48, looked dapper in a black suit with a silver tie and a white rose pinned to his buttonhole.

"It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy," Carol said of their wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple!