Carol Kirkwood is a beautiful bride in off-the-shoulder princess dress to wed partner Steve Randall

The BBC's Carol Kirkwood has tied the knot with her long-term partner Steve Randall, sharing the first look photos of her special day with viewers. "It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy," she told BBC Breakfast.

The 61-year-old weather presenter looked breathtakingly beautiful for her intimate ceremony, which took place last Wednesday in Buckinghamshire. Carol, who has been a regular face on our screens since 1998, wore a satin wedding gown with a fitted waist and a striking Bardot neckline.

The princess-style gown boasted a full skirt and was perfectly paired with a simple silver necklace.

Carol styled her blonde locks in a classic updo, with loose curls framing her face. Her makeup look was glowing and natural, with a sweep of rosy blusher highlighting her cheeks and pink gloss on her lips.

Her partner Steve, 48, looked dapper in a black suit with a silver tie and a white rose pinned to his buttonhole.

Carol's colleagues past and present were moved by the first-look photos, taking to Instagram to express their congratulations to the happy couple.

Dan Walker shared: "Congratulations to Carol and Steve. Steve is one very fortunate gentleman and Carol is the best of us all. She is kind, caring, brilliant at her job and a wonderful person to be around. I wish them every happiness in their new life together."

Steph McGovern commented: "How gorgeous and happy do Carol and Steve look? Congratulations. So pleased for you both".

Carol recently confessed she planned to wed Steve in secret before "[telling] everyone later" so it seems none of her colleagues were invited to her special day.

© Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Carol debuted her engagement ring at THE RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Whilst speaking to an audience at Good Housekeeping Live, she admitted that she should "get on with it", adding: "I imagine we are just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later."

The TV star also opened up about her relationship with Steve, explaining that she wasn't looking for romance when they first met.

"Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," she said.

Who is Carol's new husband Steve?

The couple have largely kept their romance out of the public eye. Carol has been very private about former police officer Steve, who lives with her in Berkshire.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol said of former police officer Steve: 'He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect'

Offering a rare insight into their relationship earlier this year, she told Closer magazine: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect."

Steve is also incredibly supportive of the presenter's career, and she previously revealed he wakes her up with a cup of tea when her alarm goes off at 2.45am for work.

"Even though I say to him every time, 'Don't get up, you go back to sleep,' he always insists on getting me my tea," she told The Mirror.

The pair got engaged in 2022, with Carol showing off her engagement ring during a BBC weather forecast for the Chelsea Flower Show.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The BBC weather presenter has remained incredibly private about her partner Steve

Discussing the lovely surprise in an interview with HELLO!, Carol revealed: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by.

"Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

This is Carol's second marriage – she was previously married to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood for 25 years, but they divorced in 2008. The former couple never had children.

© Photo: Twitter Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

Carol recently revealed she had no plans to quit her day job just yet, and chatted to Prima this week about when the right time to call it quits will be.

"It’ll be nice to retire one day and focus on my writing," she told the magazine.

"At the moment, I have two careers running in parallel and they’re both full-time, so it’s time-consuming. But I also love both of them. I can’t imagine I’ll be doing the weather when I’m 90, though!”