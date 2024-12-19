Naga Munchetty given warning by BBC Breakfast co-star after being caught out by Carol Kirkwood

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was told to "pay attention" by her co-host Charlie Stayt after being caught out by weather presenter Carol Kirkwood during Thursday's show.

After Carol's weather report, during which she revealed that temperatures will be mild at Christmas, Naga asked the Scottish star when she could ask about the likelihood of a White Christmas.

"When can we ask, Carol?" said Naga, to which Carol replied: "Well, I just told you."

© BBC Carol Kirkwood presented the weather forecast on Thursday

Charlie Stayt quickly stepped in to remind Naga what Carol said in her weather report. "Carol did just say that it's unlikely to be a white Christmas," he explained.

Naga asked: "Did you?", before turning to Charlie with a quip. "What else did Carol say that you listened to so closely?" said the presenter, prompting laughter from Carol.

© BBC Charlie Stayt told his co-host Naga Munchetty to "pay attention"

Charlie responded: "She said very many important things and she'll be saying them again a bit later on," before warning his co-star: "Pay attention, Bond, I think is the phrase."

Naga apologised for the blunder and Carol was quick to forgive her co-star, saying: "Don't worry about it."

© BBC Carol saw the funny side

Naga and Charlie host BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday each week, while Carol usually fronts the weather forecast from Monday to Thursday.

Viewers often comment on the camaraderie between all three presenters, with TV presenter Richard Osman previously hailing Naga and Charlie as "a great TV couple". In a previous social media post, he wrote: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy. The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

Naga was quick to confirm his theory at the time, commenting "YES" alongside three laughing face emojis.

© BBC/James Stack Charlie and Naga host the show from Thursday to Saturday

Meanwhile, Carol confirmed that she and Naga are friends both on and off-screen during an interview with The Sun last year. "I love Naga and we just have banter," said the 62-year-old. "I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."

The weather presenter also praised her co-stars, including other hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay, as "brilliant". "They're all brilliant, and we're all friends off-screen as well as on-screen. And everybody has each other's backs," she previously told RadioTimes.com.

"I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice," she continued, adding that no one wants to "throw anybody under the bus because they're your friends and colleagues and they're engaging you."