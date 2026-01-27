The Traitors star Rachel Duffy shares 'heartbreaking' loss days after BBC win

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has announced the sad news of her mother Anne's death. The season four winner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she was "heartbroken" before asking for privacy.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy," she penned. "We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time."

Rachel made history on the BBC show as the first female Traitor to win the UK series, and as part of the first pair of Traitors to take the prize alongside Stephen Libby. The pair split the £95,750 prize pot, meaning they each took home £47,375.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Rachel's motivation for The Traitors

Rachel often paid tribute to her mother throughout the hit series and opened up about her battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

When asked what she would do with the prize money if she won, Rachel told the BBC: "I would make memories with the most important people in my life. My mum has dementia, and she wants to go on a holiday as she used to go on holidays all the time before my dad passed. That's all she wants.

"I just want to create memories with her whilst I'm still lucky enough to have her, and to create memories with my kids, because they just love their nanny."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Rachel's emotional win

In the show's final episode, an emotional Rachel said: "When you know her memories are going and you have an opportunity to help her create the nicest ones ever, that is very precious."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells Stephen, Rachel, Jack and Faraaz reached the final four

Following her triumphant win last Friday, Rachel shared that she was most excited to tell her mother. "I rang my mummy this morning… I can't wait to come home and give her a big hug and say what will we do?

"Anything you want, let's go do it. As long as I get to spoil my family that's all I care about," she added. While her mother might not have followed all the gameplay and drama, Rachel said she enjoyed watching it and was "very proud".

Rachel previously took to Instagram to celebrate her and Stephen's win. Sharing a picture of the pair with host Claudia Winkleman, Rachel captioned the post: "What just happened ?!? This was THEE best feeling after such a rollercoaster game - filled with secrets, drama, lies, murder, confessionals and chance!"

"It honestly couldn't have been any better! Thank you to 20 wonderful formidable players who made this game everything it was meant to be. Thank you to @stephenlibby for keeping your promise and being the best partner in crime a girl could ask for."