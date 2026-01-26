The Traitors winner still hasn't been paid £47k prize money despite already leaving day job

The Traitors star Stephen Libby has revealed that, despite his triumphant win alongside fellow Traitor Rachel Duffy, he has yet to receive his share of the prize money.

The 32-year-old former cyber security consultant appeared on ITV's This Morning following Friday's finale, where he spoke to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley about the nail-biting end to the series.

Stephen stayed loyal to Rachel, and the pair made history as the first two Traitors to split the prize fund, which totalled £95,750 – £47,875 each.

Reading out questions submitted by This Morning viewers, Cat asked Stephen: "How many times have you checked your banking app since the final? Has the money landed in your accounts yet?"

Laughing, Stephen replied: "It's not in there yet. But, yeah, I'm not checking because I just want to get a nice surprise when it finally comes in. But yeah, not yet."

When asked what he plans to spend the money on, he added: "Obviously, some new jumpsuits [are] on the cards. And I've left my job, so it's really just allowing me to survive for the next wee while as well."

Stephen's tense final decision

Friday's episode delivered a tense final roundtable as Rachel and Stephen faced Faithful Jack Butler. As Jack prepared to vote for Rachel, Stephen had the option to do the same, which would have seen him walk away with the entire £95,750 prize fund.

But he insisted that it was never a real possibility. "It was never on the cards for me to take," Stephen told Cat and Ben. "At that point in the game, I was only standing at the final fire pit because of Rachel.

"I made so many mistakes in there. I was embroiled in so many dramas and theories. And it was Rachel who was my rock for the first half of that game. And then, what was quite nice was that, when she then came under fire, I felt like I could then take the reins slightly, but we were both standing there because of each other, and I didn't deserve that money any more than she did."

Although he admitted to having a brief "wobble" when he worried Rachel might be turning on him, Stephen said he always intended to share the winnings.

"I just wanted to be able to leave with my head held high. I'd stuck to my word, I'd kept the promise, and I'm just so glad I took that leap of faith, because this is the outcome I wanted. And I'm just so glad this is how it's worked out," he said.

The Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.