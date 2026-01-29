Bridgerton star to lead 'relentlessly compelling' 4-part thriller from Broadchurch writer

Channel 4 has a seductive new thriller in the works, starring Bridgerton's Katie Leung and House of the Dragon star Solly McLeod – and it sounds like a must-watch.

The four-part series, titled Careless, will undoubtedly be a gripping watch. Not only is the show created by Louise Fox, whose writing credits include ITV's smash hit drama Broadchurch, alongside thriller author Helen Fitzgerald, but it's also produced by acclaimed production companies Easy Tiger (Scrublands, The Twelve) and Synchronicity Films (The Tattooist of Auschwitz).

© Channel 4 Solly McLeod stars in Careless

Intrigued? Find out more below.

What is Careless about?

Billed as a "provocative" thriller, the series follows Scottish backpacker Robbie (Solly McLeod), who becomes determined to secure a role as the live-in carer for notorious rock 'n' roll legend Mike (Richard Roxburgh) after he is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in Sydney. To his delight, Robbie lands the job.

WATCH: Easy Tiger makes the crime drama Scrublands

But as Robbie grows closer to Mike, he also forms a bond with Mike's wife Angela (Robyn Malcolm), and becomes a confidante to both of them.

The synopsis continues: "As Robbie integrates himself further in their relationship, it becomes clear there’s something in Robbie’s past which may put Mike and Angela in serious danger."

© Channel 4 Robyn Malcolm and Richard Roxburgh play Angela and Mike

Ian Collie and Rob Gibson, founder and CEO of Easy Tiger, respectively, teased the series as a "compelling psychosexual thriller".

Meanwhile, Michael Healy of Nine Entertainment, which produces the series in association with Channel 4, All3Media International and Screen Scotland, described the show as a "riveting and relentlessly compelling thriller".

Who stars in the series?

Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Robyn Malcolm (After The Party), Katie Leung (Bridgerton) and Richard Roxburgh (Rake) lead the cast of the series.

© Channel 4 Katie Leung also stars in the series

Other cast members include Mabel Li (The Testaments), Thomas Weatherall (The Narrow Road To The Deep North) and Alison Peebles (Dept. Q).

When will Careless be released?

The series, which is an original drama by Australian broadcaster and streamer Stan, is now in production in Sydney and Glasgow. A release date has yet to be announced.