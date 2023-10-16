Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan looks so different in first look at new Channel 4 series Big Mood

Nicola Coughlan is worlds away from Bridgerton's Penelope Featherington in the first look photos at her upcoming Channel 4 drama, Big Mood.

The Irish actress is starring opposite Lydia West (Inside Man, It's A Sin) in the new comedy series, which lands on our screens in 2024.

© Channel 4 Lydia West and Nicola Coughlan as Eddie and Maggie

The six-parter, which is written and created by Camilla Whitehill, is described as a "vivacious and rebellious portrayal of female friendship when infiltrated by the complexities of a serious mental illness".

© Channel 4 The series airs in 2024

In one of the first look images, Nicola, who plays Maggie, can be seen holding hands with Lydia's character Eddie, whilst sitting in a flat surrounded by empty wine bottles and cardboard boxes.

Whilst Lydia's character appears to be put together, Maggie wears mascara smudged across her face and her hair in a mess.

© Chris Baker Nicola is worlds away from her Bridgerton character in the new series

Another photo sees the two leads attending a fancy dress party, with Maggie wearing an octopus outfit whilst Eddie dons a ginger wig and purple dress.

So, what exactly is Big Mood about?

The full synopsis reads: "Best friends Maggie and Eddie played by Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West have lived in each other’s pockets for ten years, through thick, thin, and multiple challenging eyebrow trends.

"But with the rest of their lives looming, careers hanging in the balance, and Maggie’s bipolar disorder making an unwelcome return to form, Eddie begins to question whether this friendship is really in their best interests. It’s a pivotal point in both their lives, bringing to the surface those all-important questions – could sleeping with your former History teacher be the key to happiness? Is a basement Rat Hotel a functional alternative to pest control?

© Chris Baker The series follows two best friends, Eddie and Maggie

"With their twenties behind them, Maggie and Eddie’s relationship faces the future – can it survive?"

Rebecca Asher (Dead to Me, Brooklyn Nine Nine) is a director on the series, while Lotte Beasley Mestriner (The Young Offenders) acts as executive producer. Meanwhile, Georgie Fallon (The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies) is a producer.

Executive producing for Dancing Ledge Productions are Laurence Bowen (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Responder) and Chris Carey (Crossfire, Wedding Season).

MORE: Bridgerton: what happens in Penelope and Colin’s love story, according to the books

MORE: 11 amazing BBC shows to look forward to – from Sally Wainwright's new series to Stephen Graham's return

Who stars in Big Mood?

Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West star as Maggie and Eddie in Big Mood.

Nicola is perhaps best known for playing Penelope Featherington in Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton, as well as for her role as Clare Devlin in Channel 4's Derry Girls.

WATCH: Nicola Coughlan's character is rejected in heartbreaking Bridgerton scene

She has also appeared in Doctors, Harlots, and most recently, Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Bridgerton

Lydia rose to fame after appearing in Russell T Davies' dystopian drama, Years & Years. She then went on to appear in the Channel 4 drama, It's A Sin, playing the role of Jill Baxter.

The actress has also appeared in Suspicion, Inside Man and the 2023 rom-com film, Love Again.

© Photo: Channel 4 Lydia West in It's A Sin

When will Big Mood be released?

Big Mood will arrive on Channel 4 sometime next year, although an official release date has yet to be announced.