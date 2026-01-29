The View's original host Star Jones shares emotional health update as she returns to show 20 years later

When The View began in 1997, its all-female panel was a historic moment for television, as was its inclusion of a variety of diverse (and sometimes controversial) topics. On the latest iteration of the daytime talk show, one of the original hosts made a cheerful return.

Star Jones, now 63, was a guest on the January 29 edition of the show, immediately starting off with a sweet greeting for Whoopi Goldberg, who remarked on how happy she was to see her "alive and well."

© Getty Images Star Jones was one of the original hosts for "The View" when it started in 1997

"15 years ago, open heart surgery," Star noted. In 2010, the TV personality and lawyer, who's been hosting the popular courtroom drama Divorce Court since 2022, underwent cardiac surgery related to one she'd had decades earlier for a thoracic tumor.

Star appeared on The View wearing her signature red, this time a sequined jumpsuit. When asked about it on the show, she responded: "The American Heart Association is my passion and my purpose."

© ABC She returned to the ABC daytime talk show on January 29

"It's the number one killer of women, it's the number one killer of all Americans, each one of us at this table has had somebody touched by cardiovascular disease," she continued. "And I've been a national volunteer since the day they took me out of the hospital."

"15 years that I've been advocating for men and women around this country for healthier lives when it comes to heart health," Star added, imploring the panel and audiences at home and in the studio to "know your numbers, find out what your blood pressure is, get that BMI down" and learning CPR.

"I'm here to talk about American Heart Association 24/7 because they saved my life," she emotionally noted, confirming she is now healthy and happy.

The TV lawyer has been candid about her health for a majority of her tenure in the spotlight. She was on The View from its inaugural season in 1997, remaining with the show until the 2005-06 season. She underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2003, following which she lost 160 pounds, but didn't reveal the real reason for her weight loss until years later.

© Getty Images The TV personality and lawyer has been the current chief judge for "Divorce Court" since 2022

"It really ticked them off," Star later remarked on the TODAY Show in 2012. "Because I was so public with all other aspects of my life I think the audience felt betrayed in some way. And I completely understand that. The reason I say I don't regret that, Matt, is it really worked for me. It allowed me to get emotionally safe and secure."

She was worried that going public with the procedure from the jump would prove to be difficult if it happened to fail or her health were to take a turn. "I'm not sure I thought I would be successful at it, to be honest with you."

© Getty Images "The American Heart Association is my passion and my purpose."

"I thought I'd gain the weight back," Star added. "I had never been successful at losing weight before. I needed to forgive myself for being such a smart girl and so stupid when it came to something like my health."