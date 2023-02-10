The View feuds: biggest fallouts between Whoopi Goldberg, Jenny McCarthy and more stars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The View has become one of the most-watched news and talk programs in daytime television, thanks to the gripping debates between its diverse presenters and panellists. But with such differing opinions on everything from politics to social issues and pop culture, fans have also seen some on-air fallouts and heard about famous feuds behind-the-scenes.

From the tensions between Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O'Donnell to THAT awkward moment between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar, we're taking a look back at some of the biggest fallouts on The View, plus what the stars themselves have said about them.

Rosie O'Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck

In 2007, a huge argument between Rosie O'Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck started after the pair began talking about the Iraq War. Dubbed a legendary moment which has gone down in TV history – you can click the video below to watch what happened.

WATCH: Rosie O'Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck's huge on-screen argument

Loading the player...

MORE: 5 of the most shocking moments on The View

READ: Joy Behar makes candid admission about her retirement plans and future on The View

Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O'Donnell

In 2019, entertainment journalist Ramin Setoodeh released a non-fiction book titled Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, after spending three years conducting research and interviewing 11 current and former co-hosts of the show. Among them was Rosie O'Donnell, who spoke about her difficult relationship with Whoopi Goldberg. The pair had been known to clash on various topics, including the Bill Cosby rape allegations, as well as those concerning Roman Polanski.

Rosie O'Donnell called her time working with Whoopi Goldberg the "worst experience"

"Some people would say, 'What's going on with you and Whoopi?' " she explained in Ladies Who Punch. "I was like, 'Are you watching the show? It's pretty much right there.' I have no desire for a public feud."

Rosie added: "Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally—while I was sitting there. Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I've ever had on live television was interacting with her." Whoopi has never responded to Rosie's comments.

Barbara Walters and Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy struggled to work with the late Barbara Walters during her time on the show. In Ladies Who Punch she recalled: "Barbara would check out what I was wearing. If she didn't agree with it, or it didn't compliment her outfit, I had to change. Mind you, she doesn't look at anyone's clothes but mine. There were times when she'd say change, and she'd make people run out and get that dress in her size. I was a human Barbie doll."

According to Jenny McCarthy, Barbara Walters would scrutinise and control her wardrobe

The Masked Singer judge also called her time on The View as the "most miserable" in her career. "I was going to work crying. I couldn't be myself," she said. "Every day I went home and I was miserable. It really was the most miserable I've been on a job in my twenty-five years of show business."

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar have engaged in a number of fiery debates on the show, but there was one in particular, that made headlines. During a political discussion about former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, Meghan described herself as the show's "sacrificial Republican," but when Joy responded with a sarcastic "aww," the 38-year-old shot back: "Oh don't feel bad for me [expletive], I'm paid to do this, okay. Don't feel bad for me."

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar have had a number of fiery debates on The View

The comment prompted co-host Sunny Hostin to diffuse the tension, and she quickly told Meghan and Joy, "Let's not start calling each other [expletive]," before moderator Whoopi Goldberg cut to commercial.

Later, in 2021, Meghan spoke about work behind the scenes on The View during an appearance on The Commentary Magazine Podcast. Reflecting on why she decided to depart the show, she referenced another incident with Joy Behar, which occurred once she'd returned to work after having a baby. According to Meghan, the 80-year-old had told her: "Nobody missed you. We didn't miss you. You shouldn't have come back.

"I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying. I was super hormonal. I went to my office and vomited," continued Meghan. "I didn't feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn't feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it. That was why I left."

Jenny McCarthy and Whoopi Goldberg

In another excerpt from Ladies Who Punch, Jenny McCarthy spoke about Whoopi Goldberg's "controlling" role on the panel, which at times meant that she couldn't voice her own opinions.

Jenny McCarthy has referred to Whoopi Goldberg as "controlling" on the show

"I was able to get a point out in three words — like 'I don't agree' — and that's all I would be able to say," revealed Jenny. "I would be stepped on or interrupted. To me, Whoopi had an addiction to controlling people's thoughts, their words, the room, the table, your feelings, your mood. She had an addiction to controlling all of it and everybody."

Rosie O'Donnell and Barbara Walters

In 2006, Rosie O'Donnell criticised Donald Trump for his handling of a Miss USA scandal which resulted in him calling producer Bill Geddie and threatening to sue the show. To smooth things out, Barbara Walters later made a statement live on air, which left her co-star Rosie feeling betrayed.

Rosie O'Donnell has previously spoken about feeling disappointed in her former co-star, Barbara Walters

"I definitely yelled. I said how disappointed I was and how shocked and hurt I was that she wouldn't stand up for me. I felt very betrayed about her going behind my back and speaking to Donald Trump in Trumpian language," Rosie told Ramin Setoodeh.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.