Sherri Shepherd reacts to Jenny McCarthy's outspoken criticism of The View

Jenny McCarthy recently declared The View a no-go zone and now her former co-star, Sherri Shepherd has had her say!

Jenny got candid during a conversation on The Katie Miller podcast while discussing her stint on the talk show from 2013 to 2014.

Jenny, 53, said she landed the role to bring some "light, fluffy and fun," to the panel, which included personalities such as Whoopi Goldberg ,Sherri and Barbara Walters.

© Getty Images Jenny McCarthy was a host on The View alongside Sherri for a year

But it soon became political, and Jenny confessed she hadn't been a "political person" at the time.

She told the host: "But, back then? I would not, I would never even," she then boldly added: "They've asked me to come back for reunion shows. I was like, over my dead body would I ever step foot in that place."

© WireImage Jenny was not happy that her role turned political

The former Playboy model said she thought it had been "the perfect job," because she was initially there to comment on the likes of Dancing With the Stars and topics of a lighthearted nature. But this was shortlived.

"After a week, when they said they wanted to get political, I was like, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?'" she said.

Jenny admitted she wasn't sure how she got through what was a very difficult year.

© Getty Images Sherri stood up for her friend

Sherri reiterated Jenny's claims about The View on her own show, Sherri, this week, when she said: "It is no secret Jenny McCarthy hated being on The View. I remember the day they switched it to politics, Jenny came into my dressing room just like that.

"She goes, 'Sherri, Oh my God, what am I gonna do?' And I looked at her, I said, 'What are you gonna do? What are we gonna do?'"

Sherri said her friend and co-host began wearing glasses on the show to appear more political, but that resulted in her looking like "a sexy librarian."

© Getty Images Sherri with Jenny, her son and her husband Donnie Wahlberg

It's not the first time the Scream 3 actress has opened up about her time on the show. Jenny spoke to Andy Cohen previously on his show and said she had been asked to act Republican while hosting.

"They came into my dressing room and said, 'Can you just act Republican so we have another point of view?'" Jenny claimed.

In the end, there was a mass firing and they a bunch of people, including Jenny and Sherri, were let go.

Sherri — who has had her show since 2022 — has since said she had plans to leave the show anyway.

The View is now hosted by moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hoskins, Sara Haines, Alyssa Fara Griffin and Ana Navarro.