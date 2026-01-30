Exclusive: Dylan Dreyer reveals she's 'open to dating' again as she talks family life, work changes and the future

Dylan Dreyer has escaped the snow in New York for the sun in Miami this week, and HELLO! have come along for the ride!

The Today star is currently taking part in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - marking her fourth time at the annual event.

We caught up with her ahead of her game against actor Brian Baumgartner on January 29, where she spoke about everything from the changes at Today to her thoughts on dating again.

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer spoke to HELLO at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2026

The children's author announced her separation from husband Brian Fichera back in June 2025, and while bonding over the hit Netflix show, Heated Rivalry, the topic turned to whether the star was open to finding love again.

"I would say I'm open to it," she said, adding: "I don't know how to do it... it's been a long time and my focus is on the kids and the family. So if something were to happen organically and it's easy, you know... but I'm not searching for it. If something happens, I'm open to it."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian co-parent their three children

During the chat, Dylan also spoke about working on Today and the recent changes. The star's good friend and co-star, Sheinelle Jones, moved from the Third Hour at the start of January to join Jenna Bush Hager as her permanent co-host on the newly named Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

"We're in the same building, in the same room and when we see each other it's like 'I miss you! Come back!' We're all so close outside of work you know, and we have the same inside jokes. We still laugh and talk all the time. We still do our show on Sirius XM with Al [Roker] too. So everything's still there, but I am sad to have lost my sister on the 9am show."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Dylan misses working alongside Sheinelle

Away from work, Dylan loves nothing more than being a mom to her three young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, who are currently enjoying spending time with their grandparents.

"Everybody's taken care of and I get to enjoy myself here, but day to day it's busy and I rest my head on the pillow at night," she said of being a working mom.

© Instagram Dylan and her sons moved to the suburbs in November

"I'm tired, but I have young children, you know, and it's just a season. It goes by fast."

During the golf tournament, Dylan and the rest of the celebrity contestants have been enjoying staying in the luxury Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

Other celebrities taking part include Blake Griffin and Joey Graziadei, while the Beach Boys, Ella Langley and Kelly Clarkson are there to perform.