TODAY star Dylan Dreyer celebrates 'baby girl' with sweet photo tribute

Dylan Dreyer may be a boy mom, but there’s one “baby girl” in her life she’s completely smitten with. The meteorologist is the proud owner of an adorable dog named Bosco. Dylan took to Instagram on Friday to usher in her pooch's milestone day. Alongside a photograph of her dog sitting patiently around a pile of boxes, Dylan penned a heartfelt tribute. "A day late, but I don’t think she’ll notice. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOSCO!! Can you believe this cutie is 15????!!!! Oh how I love you baby girl!!" she wrote in the caption.

Back in February 2024, the NBC star marked National Love Your Pet Day by revealing Bosco's rather unique, and long, full moniker. "Did you know Bosco’s full name is Boscocheena Cassis Belli Cocoa Bean? It's Bosco for short. Love you Bosco!" she penned on Instagram. Bosco is Dylan's only "baby girl" as she shares three sons, Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty, with her ex-husband, Brian Fichera.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's dog Bosco

On Friday, Dylan joined her TODAY co-star Jenna Bush Hager to co-host an episode of Jenna & Friends. The pair kicked the show off by discussing their respective families, offering an insight into their parenting styles. Jenna said her co-star is "such a boy mom", to which Dylan responded, "I wouldn't even know what to do with a girl. I don't want to have to learn a new skill, teach girls through life."

© NBC The duo discussed parenting

However, it seems raising three sons doesn't come without its challenges, as Dylan admitted she sometimes "apologises" to her kids when she loses her temper. "Do you ever hit the point at the end of the day where you just scream, like I sometimes have to apologise to them before I put them to bed and be like, 'Sorry, I'm just so tired and I just snapped and you guys are driving me crazy and you're all kicking each other and hitting each other'. Sometimes I just lose it," she confessed. "I think we need to ignore them more," added Jenna. "I ignore them a lot. Sometimes they'll come in and so and so is crying because so and so hit them and he's crying because it hurts. I'm like, 'I don't know what to tell you guys, figure it out, because this is part of being brothers,'" replied Dylan.

© Instagram Dylan and her three sons

The NBC anchor amicably co-parents her three sons with Brian. Dylan shared a statement via Instagram to reveal the news that she had split from her husband of 13 years. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."