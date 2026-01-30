Inside Jane McDonald's close relationship with 'beautiful' sister Janet who doesn't understand her life

Jane McDonald has been thrilling fans with her adventures around the globe for decades, and her latest venture has seen her cruising from pole to pole.

However, despite being an incredibly popular presenter, the star is often seen completing her trips solo, instead of being joined by the likes of her family, but despite this, she still shares a close bond with her siblings, especially her older sister, Janet.

The pair's relationship wasn't always easy, with Jane writing in her recent memoir, Let the Light In, that her sister was left "seething" after having to take the blame for an accident caused by a young Jane.

The singer wrote: "One time, very unusually, I joined in a water fight with squeezy bottles and ruined the brand new wallpaper in our extremely tall hallway and landing. Even though I was the one who caused the damage, Janet and Tony took the flack, because I’d never done anything naughty before and Mum and Dad would never have suspected I was to blame.

"I didn't have the courage to own up, and I had a sleepless night over that. Janet was seething (and I’m sure she'll be delighted that I've finally confessed after all these years – sorry, Janet!) but it seemed impossible for me to speak up then; I would have gone to pieces, completely, if Dad told me off."

Jane has previously spoken about how beautiful her sister is, revealing in her memoir: "She was a stunningly beautiful teenager, crowned Miss Wakefield at the age of 16, and just like our Tony [Jane's brother] she was very spirited, popular and full of personality."

© X Jane is close with her family

Despite their closeness, Jane has previously revealed that her siblings don't often understand her jet-setting lifestyle. Speaking to The Mirror, she joked: "They just don't get my job at all. They just think, 'Oh God, she's off again!' They've got this lovely family life and have been married forever. They must look at my life and think, 'What on earth is she doing?'"

Family differences

While Jane hasn't had any of her own children, she is proud auntie to those of her sister and brother, Tony.

But Jane hasn't had any regrets, telling Echo News in 2013: "For me, it was an easy decision to not have children, because I knew I couldn't do both [children and career]."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Jane spoke about not having her own children

Jane's decision not to have children was endorsed by her mother, and she wrote in her memoir: "Mum made no secret of the fact she never envisaged me taking the traditional route and marrying and having children at a young age."

The popular presenter concluded: "Nobody should have to apologise or make excuses for choosing not to have children. It's perfectly okay not to want to be a parent, and if that is not your purpose, don't feel you have to explain yourself to anyone."