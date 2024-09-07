Jane McDonald opens up about heartbreaking family losses: 'I'm not moving on'

Jane McDonald returned to Loose Women this week after being a regular on the show for a decade, and the star candidly opened up about the devastating losses in her life.

The singer, 61, sat on the ITV panel with Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Judi Love, and Nadia Sawalha, as she movingly detailed that she would bring her loved ones back "in a heartbeat".

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Jane opened up on Loose Women

Jane sadly lost her mother in 2018, and just three years later in 2021, her long-term partner Eddie Roth passed away at the age of 67 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

On Friday's episode of Loose Women, Jane said: "If I could have my mum and Ed back, I would in a heartbeat. But I can't. You've got to realise that life goes on, and I want to live.

© Karwai Tang Jane's partner Eddie passed away in 2018

"I love life, and I'm blessed every morning I wake up because we don't know how many summers we've got. Ed died very young, and I want to just do everything I want to do. I'm not moving on, I'm moving forward and taking them with me," she continued.

The You're My World hitmaker was a regular panellist on the show between 2004 and 2014, and the star has made guest appearances since her departure ten years ago.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Jane joined Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Jane McDonald and Judi Love on the Loose Women panel

In January 2014, Jane revealed that she was stepping back permanently from the role to focus on her singing career. She wrote on social media at the time: "It has been an incredible 10 years for me on Loose Women and I've loved every minute of it."

"I've got a busy and exciting year coming up with a new album and national concert tour. So the time is right for me to step aside from Loose Women and concentrate on new opportunities."

WATCH: Jane McDonald delights with exciting career news

Jane concluded: "I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again on tour and I thank you all for your continued support, loyalty and best wishes."

The star appeared regularly alongside Denise Welch, Andrea McLean, and Carol McGiffin during her decade-long stint, all of who have also departed from the show.