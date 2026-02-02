The Traitors stars rally around Rachel Duffy amid family loss

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has penned a heartwarming tribute to her late mother, Anne. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 42-year-old – who confirmed her mum's passing last week – shared a carousel of family photos. Alongside them, she wrote: "Thank you, Mummy. Thank you for loving us so much. Thank you for teaching us our worth. Thank you for so much kindness shown and taught. Thank you for endless laughs and lots of fun. Thank you for helping us parent our babies.

"Thank you for being a shoulder to cry on when we needed one. Thank you for the many words of wisdom over the years. Thank you for showing us the true meaning of integrity. Thank you for giving us a beautiful life. Thank you for a lifetime of happy memories. Thank you for being our mummy. We love you."

Within hours of posting, Rachel – who recently won season four of The Traitors alongside Stephen Libbey – was inundated with messages of support from fans, as well as her co-stars. "Sending you and your family all the love in the world, Rachel. Just know how proud your mam is of you and the mother you are to your kids," replied Faraaz Noor.

"Although I never met her, I know how much of an incredible woman your mother must have been to have you and your siblings turn out the way you have, a truly beautiful family," added Stephen Libbey.

Echoing this sentiment, Jade Scott wrote: "Sending you all my love and keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Your mama would be so proud of the woman you are." Meanwhile, The Traitors host, Claudia Winkleman, responded with several heart emojis.

Last week, on Tuesday, 27 January, Rachel confirmed that Anne, who had been living with dementia, had died. Releasing a statement on Instagram, the TV star told fans: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time."

Rachel's beautiful bond with her mother

Prior to her stint on The Traitors, Rachel told the BBC she intended to spend the cash prize on her mum, Anne. Asked what she would do with the money, Rachel replied: "I would make memories with the most important people in my life. My mum has dementia, and she wants to go on a holiday as she used to go on holidays all the time before my dad passed.

"That's all she wants. I just want to create memories with her whilst I'm still lucky enough to have her, and to create memories with my kids, because they just love their nanny."

When season four eventually aired, Rachel noted that her mum had served as a major "inspiration" in her life, as well as on the show, and posted a sweet picture of Anne holding a T-shirt that read, "My daughter's a Traitor".

"'Don't get caught!' Words of wisdom from my wee mummy Anne, who is not only my motivation on The Traitors but my inspiration in real life," Rachel noted in the caption. "Mummy was just 47 when she was diagnosed with Parkinson's (4 years older than I am now) and now faces dementia, but still amazes me and my family every single day. Everything she has done for me and my four siblings is nothing short of incredible.

"Sharing caring responsibilities over the years for her has been a privilege, and we are so proud to call her our mum. She wanted to show off her T-shirt — so say hi and be kind or I might just murder you."