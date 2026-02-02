Watch: The BBC's 'terrifying' 6-part crime thriller with Strike star gets thrilling first look

Calling all crime thriller fans! The BBC has released a new teaser for The Capture season three, with Holliday Grainger (Strike) returning as detective Rachel Carey – and it looks like one for your watchlist.

Known for its exploration of fake news and "terrifying" deepfake technology, the new season questions how the truth can be protected in a world of misinformation and deceit while Rachel steps into a new role in counter-terrorism.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Universal International Studios/Laurence Cendrowicz Holliday Grainger plays Rachel Since its debut, The Capture has earned a reputation as one of the BBC's most unsettling modern thrillers, thanks to its chilling take on digital surveillance. With misinformation and AI-generated content dominating headlines, the series' themes feel more timely than ever. Created, written and executive produced by BAFTA award-winning Ben Chanan (The Missing, Then You Run), the new season also sees the return of Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Indira Varma (Coldwater), Ginny Holder (Death in Paradise) and Ben Miles (The Forsyte Saga).

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Universal International Studios/Laurence Cendrowicz Indira Varma plays Khadija Khan The 20-second clip, released by the BBC after the finale of The Night Manager on Sunday night, shows Rachel Carey standing in front of multiple screens before saying: "The question we asked ourselves a year ago has become even more urgent. How do we sort fact from fiction? How can we believe what we see?" Intrigued? Read on for all we know about the upcoming third season…

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Universal International Studios/Laurence Cendrowicz Hugh Quarshie joins the cast What to expect from The Capture season 3 The new series picks up a year after the events of season two, which saw Rachel broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service's secret video manipulation programme known as Correction. The synopsis continues: "Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become Acting Commander of Counter Terrorism Command, determined to regain the public's trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system. "And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Universal International Studios/Laurence Cendrowicz Linus Roache plays Colonel Figgis "The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings? "Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?"

© BBC/Universal International Studios/Laurence Cendrowicz The new season is coming in spring Who stars in The Capture season 3? Holliday Grainger leads the show once again as Rachel, while Paapa Essiedu returns as Isaac Turner MP, Indira Varma is Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ben Miles plays Danny Hart and Lia Williams is Gemma Garland.

© BBC/Universal International Studios/Laurence Cendrowicz Dc Chloe Tan (Tessa Wong), Dsi Tom Kendricks (Nigel Lindsay) and Di Nadia Latif (Ginny Holder) They're joined by Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks and Ron Perlman as Frank Napier. Other returning cast members include Tessa Wong (DC Chloe Tan), Daisy Waterstone (Abigail Carey) and Andy Nyman (Sir Rowan Gill). The new season also features an exciting list of guest stars, including Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Joe Dempsie (Skins), Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Hugh Quarshie (Absentia) and Amanda Drew (Drift).

The Capture series three premieres on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this spring. Ahead of its return, the first two series will be available on BBC iPlayer from Friday 13 February.