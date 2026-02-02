ITV's 4-part crime drama with Agatha Christie star is your next 'gripping' binge

ITV has released a gripping first-look teaser for its upcoming series The Lady, and it looks like the perfect binge. Starring Agatha Christie's Seven Dials actor Mia McKenna-Bruce, the four-parter fictionalises the true story of Jane Andrews, a children's clothes designer who rose through the ranks to become a royal dresser to Sarah Ferguson, who was known as the Duchess of York at the time.

But after her exit from Buckingham Palace, the cracks in Jane's life began to show, and she was later accused of murder. Written by Debbie O'Malley (Payback, Humans, Harlots) and produced by Left Bank Pictures, the new series promises to hook viewers from start to finish.

© Jonathan Ford/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television What happens in The Lady teaser? In the newly released clip, which opens on a sunny day outside Buckingham Palace, the trailer begins with a phone call from Sarah Ferguson, who tells Jane that the police need to talk to her. The clip then takes viewers back to when Jane first received correspondence from Buckingham Palace inviting her to interview for the position of Sarah's assistant royal dresser. "This is what I've been waiting for," says an excited Jane.

© James Pardon/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television Jane is later shown meeting Thomas Cressman, with whom she forms what is described as a "fairytale" relationship. This is where things begin to turn darker, and we hear someone admit: "Jane had a tendency to be over intense." After a series of clips showing Jane going "too far" and becoming increasingly aggressive, a police detective declares: "Jane Andrews is the prime subject in this investigation." When the case is heard in court, Jane is accused of the "cold-blooded, premeditated murder" of Thomas. The clip ends with words from Sarah, who tells Jane: "We've been through so much together, you and I. However did it come to this?"

© Jonathan Ford/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television Fans react to the first look After ITV released the clip on Instagram, fans were quick to share their excitement for the upcoming series. "I love seeing how far Mia McKenna-Bruce has come. I will be watching," said one viewer, while another penned: "Cannot WAIT to watch this." A third praised the two leading actresses, adding: "Can't wait, great casting."

© James Pardon/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television What is The Lady about? Told in four parts, the series centres on Grimsby-born Jane Andrews, a former royal dresser whose "rags to riches" life fell apart when she was convicted of murder. The synopsis reads: "Once a young working-class girl from Grimsby, Jane answered an advertisement in the magazine The Lady and to the astonishment of her friends and family, became the Duchess of York's dresser at Buckingham Palace.

© Jonathan Ford/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television "Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place in the upper-classes, only to lose her job with the Duchess after nine years of service. "Still reeling from her fall from grace, Jane went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love. Soon cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, with disastrous consequences."

© James Pardon/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television Who stars in The Lady? The show is led by Mia McKenna-Bruce (Agatha Christie's Seven Dials), who plays Jane, while Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) plays Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York. Meanwhile, Ed Speleers (Outlander) plays Thomas Cressman, Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) plays Jane's mother and Philip Glenister (Bergerac) plays the police detective. Rounding out the cast are Laura Aikman (This City Is Ours, Gavin & Stacey), Ophelia Lovibond (Minx), Mark Stanley (Trigger Point), Daniel Ryan (Innocent) and Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey).

The Lady is due to land on ITV and ITVX "very soon", so stay tuned for an official release date.