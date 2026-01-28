The Chase viewers all have the same complaint after 'really bad' moment

The Chase has become a firm favourite in many viewers' schedules, serving up a cosy teatime escape each evening with host Bradley Walsh. While loyal fans still love tuning in, many were left disappointed by professional quizzer Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace's performance in the Final Chase on Tuesday night's episode.

Chaser Shaun first appeared on the show in 2009

What happened on The Chase?

Tuesday's episode saw contestants Becci, Matthew, Shenagh and Toby face The Dark Destroyer after being introduced by Bradley. Both Becci and Matthew struggled to build up much of a pot in the cash-build round, and while Becci was quickly bested by Shaun, Matthew took a lower offer of £1,000 and managed to nab a spot in the final round.

Next up was Shenagh, who impressed with her general knowledge and banked £5,000 in the cash-builder. In the head-to-head round, she added another £1,000, bringing her total to £6,000.

Toby then stepped up and earned £4,000. Despite his team's wishes, he opted for the higher offer of a whopping £84,000. Despite his best efforts, Toby was caught by the chaser, leaving Matthew and Shenagh to face The Dark Destroyer in the Final Chase.

Although the final pair worked well together and answered 12 questions correctly, Shaun was nearly beaten and only caught them with seconds to spare.

That tense finish prompted viewers to take to social media to share their frustrations with the chaser.

What did The Chase viewers say?

Taking to X, one person compared Shaun's performance to Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan, writing: "That was really bad from Shaun, Jenny got 12 with one min left yesterday," while another said: "Shaun having another absolutely horrendous day at the office.”

A third added: "If that was just another day at the office, he needs to put in some serious overtime."

Shaun, Darragh, Anne, Paul, Jenny and Mark

Shaun has been a regular face on The Chase since 2009, so no matter how close to the wire he was, it's safe to say he's proven his ability to handle the pressure and deliver when it counts, with years of quiz expertise and memorable performances under his belt.

What else happened on The Chase?

Elsewhere in the episode, Shaun was left "speechless" when introduced to Matthew. Shaun greeted the contestant, who replied: "Hello, gorgeous!" The audience and contestants burst into laughter. With a joking frown, Bradley gestured for Matthew to move aside and grabbed his glasses to take a closer look at the chaser.

"That's why I need them," Matthew joked, before Shaun laughed and said: "I'm speechless."

"Join the club!" Bradley quipped.

The Chase lands on ITV1 at 5pm on weekdays and can be streamed on ITVX.