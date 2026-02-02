Netflix's 'phenomenal' dystopian thriller with Bridgerton star is your next must-watch

Are you looking for a gripping political thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish? Netflix has added Anniversary to its film roster, and it has already climbed to number two in the streamer's most-watched UK movie chart.

Originally released in October 2025, Anniversary stars Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) and Diane Lane (House of Cards) and follows the Taylor family who, after meeting their son's new partner, find themselves pulled into her extreme political project.

© Alamy Stock Photo Phoebe Dynevor and Dylan O'Brien star as Liz and Josh

Not only is this movie directed by Jan Komasa, who helmed academy award-winning Corpus Cristi, but it also features an impressive cast including Bad Sisters' Daryl McCormack, Send Help's Dylan O'Brien and The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer. For viewers drawn to dystopian stories with unsettling real-world parallels, Anniversary should definitely be on your watchlist.

What have viewers said about Anniversary?

The film has been received positively by viewers and currently holds a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

One viewer penned: "The subject matter is rather dark… it could be uncomfortable for some to watch, but difficult/uncomfortable subjects should always be addressed no matter how hard. This film is a must-watch and the subject matter is very relevant, especially for those in America."

A second added: "Bear with this movie, it’s so worth it. The acting in this was phenomenal, reducing me to tears on several occasions. At times, I found the politics a bit hard to follow, but you don't need to have too much political understanding to get the gist of this dystopian movie."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Anniversary exceeded my every expectation. The cast is impressive, and each actor delivers a performance that draws you into the many layers of this dystopian thriller… The premise is eerie and deeply unsettling. It’s a shame this film was not promoted more during its theatrical run, as it had both the story and the star power to truly captivate audiences. It's the most thought-provoking movie I've seen in a long time."

What is Anniversary about?

The film opens during the 25th wedding anniversary celebrations of professor Ellen and restaurateur Paul Taylor, who are parents to four children: Cynthia, Anna, Birdie and Josh.

At the party, Josh brings his partner, Liz, to meet his family – and it's not long before Ellen clocks her from when she was a student at Georgetown University. It emerges that Liz has long held totalitarian views and has enlisted Josh to help her write a new book, The Change: The New Social Contract, which goes on to have far-reaching consequences.

Who stars in Anniversary?

The star-studded cast is led by Phoebe Dynevor as Liz Nettles, while Dylan O'Brien plays her partner, Josh. The Taylor family is played by Diane Lane as Ellen, Kyle Chandler as Paul, Zoey Deutch as Cynthia, Mckenna Grace as Birdie and Madeline Brewer as Anna.

Daryl McCormack plays Rob Taylor, Cynthia's husband, while Sky Yang appears as Birdie's boyfriend Moses.

Anniversary is available to watch on Netflix now.