Netflix's 6-part historical drama scores 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating as fans hail it 'one of the best shows of the year'

Fans of historical dramas need to tune in to Netflix's six-part historical drama, Last of the Samurai, which has had fans hailing it as "one of the best shows of the year".

The Japanese-language drama has been a firm favourite since it landed on Netflix last year, with the show earning a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Interested in the show? Read on for all you need to know…

© Netflix Some fans have compared the show to Squid Game Synopsis The show was based on Shogo Imanura's book of the same name. The official synopsis for the show reads: "The story begins in Japan in 1878, 10 years after the glory days of the samurai. Stripped of their identity and status and no longer permitted even to carry swords, the samurai struggle to survive in this new era. "As the wealth gap widens and a deadly cholera outbreak spreads, a chance at salvation arrives: an invitation to participate in a tournament for 100 billion yen. The battle begins in Kyoto and ends in Tokyo, but the catch is that only one player will survive. Who will endure the brutal journey, and who is the mastermind behind this mysterious and murderous game?"

© Chihoko Ishii/Netflix Fans have loved the series Reviews Fans have been enthralled with the show since it landed in November. One enthused: "Last Samurai Standing must be one of the best shows of the year. In the beginning, you feel like you are watching Squid Game but in ancient Japan. However, while that core storyline remains, it soon becomes secondary to the spectacular resuscitation of samurais on screen." A second added: "Last Samurai Standing is a visual treat and sure to satisfy genre fans. If you're looking for seriously brutal samurai fight sequences and a tension-filled contest, Last Samurai Standing is a must-watch," while a third penned: "Last Samurai Standing successfully blends action, drama, and historical context to deliver a gripping story about honour, sacrifice, and survival. It's a must-watch for fans of samurai films and those who enjoy intense, character-driven narratives." Critically, the series also impressed. In a review on Roger Ebert.com, Rendy Jones wrote: "Ultimately, Last Samurai Standing is a fully realized, epic action series that seamlessly integrates some of the most intricate action filmmaking to be seen on television in years, with a beating human heart that makes us care."

© Chihoko Ishii/Netflix Japan's leading talents star in the series Who stars in Last Samurai Standing? The series is led by Junichi Okada (It Comes), and he's joined by the likes of Yumia Fujisaki (The Parades), Kaya Kiyohara (An Invisible Cradle), Masahiro Higashide (Demon City), Shota Sometani (Worlds Apart) and Taichi Saotome (Last of the Wolves). Also featured in the cast are Yuya Endo (Tiger), Taiiku Okazaki (Unbound), Kairi Jo (The Promised Neverland), Riho Yoshioka (Here Comes Asa) and Hiroshi Abe (Godzilla 2000).