Ludwig and Taskmaster stars lead 'special' cast of reimagined Saturday Night Live UK

Sky has unveiled the 11 cast members who will star in Saturday Night Live UK, the first ever British incarnation of NBC's iconic late-night comedy show. The likes of Ludwig actor Hammed Animashaun and Taskmaster's Emma Sidi will feature in the show's inaugural cast.

The six-episode Sky Original series begins on 21 March and will be broadcast live each week in front of a studio audience with a new guest host at the helm alongside a chart-topping musical guest.

© Sky UK The Cast of SNL UK

The synopsis reads: "This brand-new UK version brings the high-wire, anything-can-happen energy that makes SNL a cultural force, now reimagined through a distinctly British lens."

Like the original US show, each episode will be written, rehearsed and performed in the week of every show, which will feature an opening monologue, topical sketches and live music. Viewers can also look forward to the UK take on SNL's iconic news satire, Weekend Update.

© Sky UK Emma Sidi features in the cast

WATCH: Have you seen SNL? See comedian Nikki Glaser's monologue here

Lead producer James Longman commented on the "special" chemistry between the cast members. He said in a statement: "The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they're bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny. The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world."

Meanwhile, Phil Edgar Jones OBE, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky said the UK version will build on the legacy of the US show "with the support of Lorne Michaels, a brilliant local production team, and an exciting new generation of voices".

Meet the cast members

Hammed Animashaun, known for his roles in Black Ops and Ludwig, will appear on the show, alongside Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian Ayoade Bamgboye, Emma Sidi (Starstruck, Taskmaster) and Celeste Dring (This Country).

© Sky UK Celeste Dring is known for her roles in This Country and The Windsors

Emma, whose TV credits also include We Might Regret This and Ghosts, said of joining the show: "I love comedy and character comedy especially, and I think there isn't that much character comedy on TV in the UK right now. My favourite comedies to watch growing up were French & Saunders, The Fast Show, Reeves and Mortimer, all those pioneering shows from the alt comedy scene. Saturday Night Live is a huge opportunity to get that kind of comedy back on TV and online."

Other cast members include Larry Dean (Live at the Apollo), George Fouracres (Steve), Ania Magliano (Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo), Annabel Marlow (Six The Musical), Al Nash (Michael McIntyre's Big Show), Jack Shep (Big Boys) and Paddy Young (Everyone Else Burns, Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping).

© Sky UK Ania Magliano has previously appeared on Taskmaster

Ania said of joining the show: "SNL is a major comedy institution that I never expected to be a part of, so the idea that I get to go live on Saturday nights is mad – I can't wait."