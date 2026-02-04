Watch: 'Incredible' 7-part heist thriller with Peaky Blinders star gets first look

Apple TV+ has dropped a first look and teaser trailer for its upcoming heist thriller, Lucky, and we can't wait to tune in. Starring and executive produced by Peaky Blinders actress Anya Taylor-Joy, the seven-part series follows a con artist who is forced on the run after a heist goes terribly wrong.

Based on the 2021 New York Times bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley, the series is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and created by Jonathan Tropper, who also created the Apple TV+ original Your Friends & Neighbors.

You know you're in for a treat when a TV show comes from Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, which is responsible for hits such as Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Daisy Jones & the Six and The Last Thing He Told Me. If the new images are anything to go by, Lucky looks set to be another gripping success.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming limited series, including a look at the new images…

© Courtesy of Apple Anya Taylor-Joy also executive produces Fans react to the first look Apple TV+ took to Instagram to tease the trailer, which shows a blood-stained Lucky gasping under the weight of a dead man lying on top of her. The clip then cuts to a series of high-octane snippets that show Lucky thrust into increasingly dangerous situations as she makes "a series of bad decisions over an extended period of time".



© Courtesy of Apple Annette Bening plays Priscilla Many viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts on the teaser, with several hailing it as "incredible". "I can’t wait to watch this!! Love Anya Taylor-Joy!!" said one person, while another penned: "This looks intense in the best way. Anya Taylor-Joy never misses." A third added: "Oh my God, what an exceptional cast." Even Reese Witherspoon herself commented, teasing fans by writing: "Wait til you meet LUCKY."

© Courtesy of Apple Drew Starkey plays Lucky's boyfriend Cary What is Lucky about? Based on the book, which was chosen as a Reese's Book Club pick, the story centres on grifter Lucky Armstrong. The synopsis reads: "When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life – and a way out."

© Courtesy of Apple Timothy Olyphant is John Who stars in Lucky? Alongside Anya, the cast includes Annette Bening (American Beauty), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard) and Drew Starkey (Outer Banks).

© Courtesy of Apple Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor plays Agent Billie Rand Rounding out the cast are Clifton Collins Jr. (Train Dreams) and William Fichtner (Prison Break).

The first two episodes of Lucky will land on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 15 July, followed by new episodes every Wednesday until 19 August.