Viewers hail drama as 'best show on television' after long-awaited return

Viewers who tuned into the new season of Apple TV's hit drama, Shrinking, have hailed the show as the "best" on television.

Fans of the comedy drama, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, have been waiting over a year for the new episodes to arrive, with season two having premiered back in October 2024. For those unfamiliar with the show, it follows a widowed therapist who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he really thinks.

With a seriously impressive creative team, it's no surprise that fans are loving the show. It's created by leading star Jason, who has starred, written and produced a number of successful comedy films, alongside Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence, who created the hit sitcom Scrubs and co-developed Apple TV's football comedy Ted Lasso, and actor, writer and comedian Brett Goldstein, who has writing credits on Ted Lasso.

If you like heartwarming dramedies like Ted Lasso or After Life, then you're bound to enjoy Shrinking. Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about the new series…

WATCH: The trailer for season 3

© Apple Viewers have praised the season three premiere What have viewers said about Shrinking season three? It's safe to say that the series three premiere went down a storm with viewers, who have hailed the drama as the best show on television. Taking to X, one person wrote: "First episode of season 3 of #Shrinking…Oh man, this show is the best," while another added: "#Shrinking season 3 premiere is incredible! The beginning & the end just hit the spot! Brilliant writing as usual." A third viewer penned: "This is the best show ever written with the best cast. What a masterfully written first episode," while another added: "Shrinking is the best show on television right now."

© Apple TV+ The series has been met with mainly positive reviews What have critics said about season 3? The series has received mainly positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian praising Harrison Ford's performance while describing the show as "warm, inoffensive but undeniably mawkish comedy" in its three-star review. Meanwhile, The Telegraph also awarded three stars, calling the show "very funny, uniformly well put together and full of great turns," while The Times hailed the drama as "just as upbeat and saccharine as ever".

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel star in the show What is Shrinking about? The Emmy Award-winning series centres around grieving therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who is coping with severe grief after the death of his wife and begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Subsequently, Jimmy finds himself making "huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own," according to the official synopsis. In episode one of the new season, Jimmy grapples with being an empty nester and feeling torn about his daughter Alice's major life choice. Harrison Ford plays Jimmy's mentor Dr Rhodes, while Christa Miller (Cougar Town) plays Liz, alongside Jessica Williams (Love Life) as Gaby, Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) as Brian, Luke Tennie (Safety) as Sean, Lukita Maxwell (Generation) as Alice and Ted McGinley (Happy Days) as Derek. Guest stars for season three include Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, alongside new additions to the cast, Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.

© Apple The drama has been renewed for a fourth season Will there be a fourth season? Fans will be pleased to know that Shrinking will return with a fourth outing. The series was renewed by Apple TV ahead of the premiere of season three.

Shrinking is available to stream on Apple TV. New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays.