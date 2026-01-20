'Exceptional' drama based on bestseller gets gripping first look ahead of long-awaited return

Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for the second season of its hit drama, The Last Thing He Told Me, which stars Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall, a woman who develops an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, after her husband mysteriously vanishes.

Season two, which is based on Laura Dave's instant New York Times bestselling sequel novel, The First Time I Saw Him, sees Hannah's husband Owen return after spending five years on the run.

It's safe to say fans will be counting down the days until the show's return, which comes almost three years after season one premiered in April 2023. The show is produced by 20th Television alongside Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, which has an impressive drama slate, including series like The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Where the Crawdads Sing - so it's safe to say viewers are in for a gripping watch.

© Courtesy of Apple The series follows Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey

What is season 2 about?

In season two, Hannah's husband Owen shows up after five years on the run following a corporate scandal.

Over the course of series one, viewers learned that Owen had previously been married to the daughter of a corrupt and powerful attorney, Nicholas, with ties to organised crime. One of Nicholas's associates killed Owen's wife, Kate, which led to Owen working with the police to take down the crime syndicate, sending many of them to prison. However, not all of them were put behind bars, forcing Owen to go on the run.

© Courtesy of Apple Jennifer Garner returns for the second season of Apple TV's The Last Thing He Told Me

Season two sees Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey find themselves "in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them," according to the synopsis.

Who stars in season 2?

Jennifer Garner stars and executive produces the series. She's joined by Angourie Rice (Mean Girls) as Bailey while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) plays Owen.

© Courtesy of Apple The series premieres in March

Other cast members include David Morse, Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.

How to watch season 2

The eight-part second season arrives on Apple TV on 20 February. New episodes will be released every Friday until 10 April.