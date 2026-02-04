'Gripping' 8-part psychological thriller led by Scandal star will have you hooked

Calling all thriller fans! Apple TV+ has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming crime drama Imperfect Women – and it looks like it will have viewers hooked.

Starring Scandal's Kerry Washington, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and House of Cards' Kate Mara, the eight-part series is based on Araminta Hall's 2020 novel and follows three women whose lives are turned upside down by a shocking crime. Created by Annie Weisman (Physical, Based on a True Story), the series features a stacked cast including Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll and Leslie Odom Jr.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris is especially excited about the starring trio. She said: "The series is led by TV thriller queens Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara, who have all received wide acclaim for their captivating performances in the hit thrillers The Handmaid's Tale, Scandal and House of Cards respectively. No strangers to intense and psychologically complex roles, all three stars will undoubtedly keep audiences glued to this upcoming thriller."

Intrigued? Keep reading for everything we know about the new series, including that teaser…

What happens in the teaser?

The first-look clip opens with a group shot of the three main characters – Eleanor, Mary and Nancy – with Nancy proposing a toast to the "two friends" she "loves most in the world". As she continues her speech, reflecting on how they "saved her life", cutaway clips show the worlds of the three women spiralling further out of control.

The video then cuts to Eleanor and Mary at a police station after hearing that Nancy's body has been found.

© Courtesy of Apple Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara

What is Imperfect Women about?

According to the Apple TV+ synopsis, the series follows a crime that "shatters" a decades-long friendship between the three women.

"The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably," it continues. "As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem."

Who stars in Imperfect Women?

Joining the three leading actresses are Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind), Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Central Park). Meanwhile, Audrey Zahn (Wildcat), Jill Wagner (Special Ops: Lioness), Rome Flynn (With Love) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) also star.

© Kevin Mazur Leslie Odom Jr. plays Donovan

Rounding out the cast are Violette Linnz (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Indiana Elle (The Housemaid), Jackson Kelly (The Pitt), Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary), Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) and Wilson Bethel (All Rise).

What have the cast said about Imperfect Women?

In an interview with Extra TV, the three main stars reflected on their time working on the project.

For Elisabeth, she knew the story would make great TV after reading the book. "I read the book at the end of 2019," she said. "And I was like, 'This is amazing. I think this could be something.' I told my producing partner about it, we got Apple on board and it all went from there."

Meanwhile, Kerry added: "The biggest thing that grabbed me was the material and Lizzy. When Lizzy Moss – a beast of an actor, producer, director – calls you and wants to work together, it's a no-brainer. Then to read the book and realise this is extraordinary material? It's just a joy."

The first two episodes of Imperfect Women will drop on Apple TV on Wednesday 18 March, followed by new episodes every Wednesday until 29 April.