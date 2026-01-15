Apple TV's 'effortlessly bingeable' 8-part heist thriller has viewers hooked

The second season of Apple TV's twisty heist thriller Hijack returned with a bang on Wednesday, and it already has viewers hooked.

The eight-parter begins in Berlin, where an underground train is taken hostage with its commuters – including Idris Elba's corporate negotiator Sam Nelson – on board. While Sam tries to solve the crisis from underground, authorities above it scramble to save the hundreds of lives at risk.

While the instalment is still in its early stages of release, it's no wonder that initial viewers are hooked. Not only does it star Idris Elba, who took home an Emmy for his performance in the first season, but it comes from creators George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who have previously worked on other hit crime thrillers like Lupin and Criminal. Plus, this season features a slate of exciting new cast members, including Mr Bates vs The Post Office's Toby Jones and Doctor Foster's Clare-Hope Ashitey.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about season two…

WATCH: Hijack Season 2 Official Trailer

© Apple TV What are viewers saying about Hijack season 2? While some fans questioned the need for the second series, those who have tuned this second time around have been hooked, with multiple people commenting: "Now that was a plot twist." One person penned: "It has some plot holes and inaccuracies here and there, but the entertainment was there. I was scotched to my chair the whole way, and even though you fully expect the outcome of the first season, it's still gripping and exciting. I needed something to put my brain down and just have a good time, this was the perfect show for that moment."

© Apple TV Meanwhile, another fan praised the new feel to the second chapter: "They've actually done a brilliant job of making it darker and more serious, and coming up with a follow-up plot that makes sense. This is one for fans of John le Carré and The Wire. Still quite silly but with some smart ideas woven into it."

© Apple TV What have critics said about Hijack season 2? The show has proved a hit with critics, too. In its five-star review, The i wrote: "The almost impossible job of shooting and lighting action in a narrow train carriage looks effortless, the performances are pitch perfect and the script is sparing while never being so enigmatic you can't keep up with the fast-moving story." Meanwhile, The Guardian hailed it "another rollicking ride" and penned: "Idris Elba is back with the most effortlessly bingeable show of them all… If you've tuned in for one minute, you'll be there for them all."

© Apple TV The Times added: "The story here is more layered and complex than the first series, which, combined with a commanding central performance from Elba, makes for a well-crafted series of conspiracy, intrigue and surprise – one that never comes off the rails."

© Apple TV What did Idris Elba say about Hijack season 2? Speaking to People about what made him return for a second season, Idris teased a huge twist (no spoilers here) that made this return feel fresh. "As an actor, from a performance perspective, there's a lot there to chew on and get involved with, which I really enjoy doing," he said. "But I really want the audience in the second season to naturally go in with scrutiny and be like, 'What? Hijack 2? That can't possibly happen again to this man, but here we are.'"

© Apple TV What is Hijack season 2 about? Picking up after the events of season one, which saw Sam taken hostage on board a plane, this new season goes underground on a U-Bahn in Berlin. The synopsis reads: "Expert negotiator Sam Nelson is in for the ride of his life – and so is everyone on board with him – after a group of hijackers take control. Sam will try every move in his playbook to take them down… as the stakes grow higher by the second."

Hijack is available to watch on Apple TV.