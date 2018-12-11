6 Photos | Film

This year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up revealed - first look

Are you excited for this year's Strictly Christmas special?

This year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up revealed - first look
This year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up revealed - first look

striclty xmas ann anton
Photo: © BBC

There's only two weeks to go until Christmas, which means some of our beloved Strictly Come Dancing favourites will come together for the special. Many viewers will be delighted to see Anton du Beke team up with Ann Widdecombe once again, with the former Tory MP, 71, transforming into one of Cinderella's ugly sisters, while her former professional partner takes the role of Prince Charming. "I am looking forward to returning to Strictly, where I shall again be pushed, pulled, cajoled and coaxed around in all manner of ways by my poor partner," revealed Ann. "Who knows, they might even fire me out of a cannon."

Other stars returning for the special on Christmas Day include JSL singer Aston Merrygold and Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, who will no doubt be hoping to get her hands on the coveted glitter ball once again as she returns to the show. However, Caroline will be facing competition from EastEnders star Jake Wood, who reached the semi-finals in the same series, 2015 semi-finalist Anita Rani, and cricketer Michael Vaughan.

strictly ashton janette
Photo: © BBC

Aston Merrygold with Janette Manrara

The theme for the 2018 Christmas special is "fairy tales and making dreams come true". Each of the contestants will perform a Christmas-inspired routine in a bid to impress the judges and get their hands on the Silver Star trophy. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will resume hosting duties, while Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas will take their usual seats at the judging table. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2018 will air on Christmas Day on BBC1.

strictly anita neil
Photo: © BBC

Anita Rani with Neil Jones

strictly nadiya vaughn
Photo: © BBC

Michael Vaughan with Nadiya Bychkova

strictly gorka caroline
Photo: © BBC

Caroline Flack with Gorka Marquez

strictly jake wood
Photo: © BBC

Jake Wood with Luba Mushtuk

