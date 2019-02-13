When actors who have played royals met the actual royal family

The royal family is a constant source of fascination for us, and as such it is hardly surprising that they have been portrayed several times in plays, TV shows and films. And naturally, since the best and brightest British acting talent portray the royals, the chances are that they have met real life members of the royal family before. Check out their reunions below, and how the stars reacted…
READ: Young royals learning the ropes from Prince Harry to Princess Charlotte
Matt Smith
Matt played Prince Philip in the first two series of The Crown, and opened up about meeting his character's grandson, Prince William, and getting acting tips on how to portray the Duke. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Matt said: "I met [Prince William] very briefly in a line-up… the lady who was doing the line-up said, 'And this is Matt and he's about to play…' and I thought, 'Don't say it, don't say it, don't say it,' [and she said], 'And he's about to play Prince Philip,' and then she said, 'Do you have any advice for him,' and I thought, 'Oh I'm going to die.' And [Prince William] just said, 'Legend. He's an absolute legend.'"