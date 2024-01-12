13 most shocking Strictly Come Dancing feuds and dramatic moments over the years

It was rumoured that Giovanni and Amanda weren't getting along in training, which Amanda initially shut down. In an Instagram post, she said: "Just stop it, stop it, grow up. No one gives a [expletive]. Shut up, it's [expletive], so [expletive] off. You know who I'm talking to as well. Come on, jog on, it's nonsense and you know it's nonsense. It's all good."

However, the star eventually quit the show, and is reportedly asking for footage of rehearsals with Giovanni while looking to receiving legal advice. Upon leaving the show, the Sherlock actress left Giovanni out of her list of thanks, writing: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside."