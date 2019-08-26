﻿
25 Photos | Film

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch: see all the photos of the new contestants and their amazing looks 

We can almost hear the Strictly theme music!

...
Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch: see all the photos of the new contestants and their amazing looks 
You're reading

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch: see all the photos of the new contestants and their amazing looks 

1/25
Next

Kevin Clifton announces hugely exciting news! 
judges-dancing
Photo: © Getty Images
1/25

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Strictly Come Dancing officially begins with the show's huge, sequinned launch event! Joined by presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the new group of contestants, the professional dancers and the judges, this year including Motsi Mabuse along with Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood, take to the red carpet in their fabulous outfits. Monday night was the first time we've seen them all together, and they looked simply amazing! 

READ: Joe Sugg announces hugely exciting Strictly Come Dancing news

Among this year's contestants include YouTuber Saffron Barker, David James and Catherine Tyldesley. While it's still unknown who will be paired with who, you never know if who might show chemistry together during the launch show! Scroll down through the gallery to see our favourite moments from the fabulous evening! 

Bruno-Tonioli-
Photo: © Getty Images
2/25

Bruno Tonioli dancing with fellow judge Shirley Ballas.

Motsi-Mabuse
Photo: © Getty Images
3/25

Motsi Mabuse.

shirley-ballas
Photo: © Getty Images
4/25

Shirley Ballas.

tess-daly-claudia-winkleman
Photo: © Getty Images
5/25

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Alex-Scott-
Photo: © Getty Images
6/25

Alex Scott.

Anneka-Rice-
Photo: © Getty Images
7/25

Anneka Rice.

catherine-tildesley
Photo: © Getty Images
8/25

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tildesley.

Chris-Ramsey
Photo: © Getty Images
9/25

Chris Ramsey.

David-James-
Photo: © Getty Images
10/25

David James.

emma-barton
Photo: © Getty Images
11/25

Emma Barton.

Jamie-Laing-
Photo: © Getty Images
12/25

Jamie Laing.

Karim-Zeroual
Photo: © Getty Images
13/25

Karim Zeroual.

saffron-baker
Photo: © Getty Images
14/25

Saffron Baker.

Viscountess-Emma-Weymouth-
Photo: © Getty Images
15/25

Viscountess Emma Weymouth.

Mike-Bushell-
Photo: © Getty Images
16/25

Mike Bushell.

Will-Bayley-
Photo: © Getty Images
17/25

Will Bayley.

Dianne-Buswell-and-Anton-du-Beke
Photo: © Getty Images
18/25

Dianne Buswell and Anton Du Beke.

evin-Clifton-and-Luba-Mushtuk
Photo: © Getty Images
19/25

Kevin Clifton and Luba Mushtuk.

Graziano-Di-Prima-and-Oti-Mabuse-
Photo: © Getty Images
20/25

Graziano di Prima and Oti Mabuse.

Aljaz-Skorjanec-and-Janette-Manrara
Photo: © Getty Images
21/25

Aljaz Skorjanec and wife Janette Manrara.

joe-sugg
Photo: © Getty Images
22/25

Joe Sugg.

Karen-Clifton-and-Gorka-Marquez
Photo: © Getty Images
23/25

Karen Clifton and Gorka Marquez.

katya-and-neil-jones
Photo: © Getty Images
24/25

Katya and Neil Jones.

Nadiya-Bychkova-
Photo: © Getty Images
25/25

Nadya Bychkova.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...