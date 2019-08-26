Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch: see all the photos of the new contestants and their amazing looks 

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Strictly Come Dancing officially begins with the show's huge, sequinned launch event! Joined by presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the new group of contestants, the professional dancers and the judges, this year including Motsi Mabuse along with Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood, take to the red carpet in their fabulous outfits. Monday night was the first time we've seen them all together, and they looked simply amazing!
Among this year's contestants include YouTuber Saffron Barker, David James and Catherine Tyldesley. While it's still unknown who will be paired with who, you never know if who might show chemistry together during the launch show! Scroll down through the gallery to see our favourite moments from the fabulous evening!