10 Photos | Film

Meet the I'm a Celebrity 2019 contestants

From Kate Garraway to Caitlyn Jenner

Will Bayley reacts after not being able to take part in Strictly Come Dancing tour
kate-garraway-im-a-celeb
1/10

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to screens on Sunday 17 November and ahead of the show launch, the ten celebrities who are heading into the jungle have been revealed. A number of famous faces have been spotted arriving in Australia, including Caitlyn Jenner and former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa. But find out who makes up the 2019 line-up below…

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway hopes her fear of heights, insects and bugs in the Jungle will give the nation a laugh and provide much needed light relief from the Brexit political wrangles. "I am a news junkie and I can't remember a time when I haven't read a paper or even when I am abroad, watched the news on a TV or your phone," says Kate. "But maybe one of the joys of doing I'm a Celebrity will be not talking about Brexit! Maybe that could be this year's thing and nobody is allowed to talk about Brexit because I have been talking about Brexit since the year before the referendum!"

Kate adds: "I am terrified of all of the things in the Jungle, especially heights – it is the crazy heights on thin bits suspended on bits of metal or wood. Or if you are in a little box with creepy crawlies or snakes in it!"

jacqueline-jossa-im-a-celebrity
2/10

Jacqueline Jossa

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa reveals she is looking forward to a phone detox in the Jungle as she predicts her soap friends will be shocked to discover she is a contestant because she 'doesn't do creatures'. "It's going to be so difficult going in as me and that's definitely going to be the hardest part," says Jacqueline. "I have never done a show where I have been myself."

"And I am also scared of everything – especially spiders! They are the worst, there will be tears!"

caitlyn-jenner-im-a-celeb
3/10

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is doing the series to "show I am exactly the same person as I have always been". She has already done the US version and called it an "interesting experience". "Being in the Jungle is certainly not easy and yes, it is totally back to basics but I thought this would be a great opportunity to leave everything behind for three weeks. Last time, it was almost like a cleansing of the soul!" she says.

nadine-coyle-im-a-celebrity
4/10

Nadine Coyle

Former Girls Aloud singer, Nadine Coyle, has revealed she signed up for I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in a bid to dispel her fear of trying anything new. "I really want to try something completely new. I am scared of so many things," she said. "I used to be brave. In the past, I've opened a restaurant, had a record label, had my daughter and it was go, go, go with all of these. Now I have got so fearful even being in the car, flying or general things. I think it is since I became a parent that I am much more afraid."

james-haskell-im-a-celeb
5/10

James Haskell

Former England rugby union player, James Haskell, admits to having 'big shoes to fill' if he wants to emulate the popularity of his famous in-laws – Richard & Judy – on this year's I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! James – who enjoyed a 17-year career that saw him play for England, Wasps and Northampton – admits: "A lot of my team mates had said in the past 'wouldn't it be fun if you went into the Jungle' but I always laughed as a) I thought nobody would approach me and b) I thought I was going to be in the World Cup but I retired sooner than I thought!"

ian-wright-im-a-celebrity
6/10

Ian Wright MBE

Ian – who is now one of TV's best-known football pundits – says he has rejected countless approaches in the past because he felt there was too much jeopardy involved. He sought the advice of his friend and former winner, Harry Redknapp, after deliberating over whether to finally accept an offer to appear on the show. His biggest phobia? "Some of those things [snakes, rats and creepy crawlies] will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!" he said.

roman-kemp-im-a-celebrity
7/10

Roman Kemp

"I am always referred to as Martin Kemp's son so it would be nice for everyone to get to know me a bit better," said Roman. The breakfast show DJ reveals it would be his worst nightmare if there were a new Bushtucker Trial involving his big phobia – cotton wool! "Some of the fears I have got are odd. I have got a strange fear of cotton wool. Why am I scared? It's the texture and sound of it. I can't even talk about it without getting scared and I definitely can't touch it!"

myles-stephenson-im-a-celebrity
8/10

Myles Stephenson

RakSu star, Myles Stephenson, says his biggest fear is "bugs and spiders". "I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!" he said. Myles added: "I am a massive fan of the show and Ant and Dec. They were the reason I was a Newcastle FC fan initially growing up! Spending time with them and potentially people you have idolised over the years is so exciting."

adele-roberts-im-a-celebrity
9/10

Adele Roberts

Radio 1 presenter, Adele Roberts, says her phobia of the eight-legged insect is so bad that she has to have cedar blocks around her house to prevent them from daring to enter it. "I've only camped once and that was the worst night of my life," she reveals. "I hate spiders. If I see one, I can't speak, I freeze and I do this weird thing where I wring my hands together!" Adele adds: "I am not too fussed about anything else but I have never even met a snake and so I don't know how I am going to react! It's the same with rats. On paper, they are cute but in real life they might be massive!"

andrew-maxwell-im-a-celebrity
10/10

Andrew Maxwell

Stand-up comedian, Andrew Maxwell, reveals he is glad he has the perfect excuse to miss listening to the politicians in the run-up to the general election. "I am a massive current affairs junkie but to be honest, even I have had enough (of politics!). I will still vote in the general election but the idea of missing all the guff because I am doing a Bushtucker Trial does tickle me quite a bit!" he said.

