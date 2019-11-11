I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to screens on Sunday 17 November and ahead of the show launch, the ten celebrities who are heading into the jungle have been revealed. A number of famous faces have been spotted arriving in Australia, including Caitlyn Jenner and former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa. But find out who makes up the 2019 line-up below…
Kate Garraway
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway hopes her fear of heights, insects and bugs in the Jungle will give the nation a laugh and provide much needed light relief from the Brexit political wrangles. "I am a news junkie and I can't remember a time when I haven't read a paper or even when I am abroad, watched the news on a TV or your phone," says Kate. "But maybe one of the joys of doing I'm a Celebrity will be not talking about Brexit! Maybe that could be this year's thing and nobody is allowed to talk about Brexit because I have been talking about Brexit since the year before the referendum!"
Kate adds: "I am terrified of all of the things in the Jungle, especially heights – it is the crazy heights on thin bits suspended on bits of metal or wood. Or if you are in a little box with creepy crawlies or snakes in it!"
MORE: Ruth Langsford shows off her very stylish living room