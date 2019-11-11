Ruth Langsford gives fans a peek into her very stylish living room The This Morning presenter lives in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford is giving us house goals! The This Morning presenter has shared a video from her living room and judging by the clip, she has impeccable taste. Ruth, who lives in Surrey with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack, was describing her perfect Sunday at home. Her mum was seen in the footage, relaxing on their corner sofa with her feet up as she did a crossword.

"Love Sundays with my Mum... crossword, Louis Armstrong, Sunday lunch and a cheeky sherry! Cheers #sunday #relax #mum #family #chill," Ruth wrote. The TV star also included her glass of sherry in the shot.

Ruth and her husband Eamonn, both 59, occasionally give fans a peek into their beautiful home. On previous occasions, the Loose Women panellist has shared posts of herself doing yoga in the middle of her living room. The lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. And of course there's also a dog bed for their four-legged friend, Maggie.

Their stylish residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club. The property also features a pristine garden, which Eamonn's fans have jokily compared to a Premier League football pitch.

Ruth often does yoga in her living room

Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing.

"There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

