Are you a fan of astrology and also just really, really need some new Netflix recommendations? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Based on a survey of over 3,500 people from the good old folks at PsychicWorld, here's what you will probably love watching on the streaming service, purely based on your star sign!
Aquarius (20 January - 18 February) – Sex Education
Want to know the fastest way to an Aquarius’ heart? Series that cover social injustices, psychological explorations and leaves room for discussion, which is why Sex Education is the perfect show. Sex Education is a show that delves deeper into friendships, self-discovery, and the real-life issues people face when young adults.
