It might be almost July but we're certainly not getting the hot summer we were hoping for. However, it's not all bad news because poor weather means we have an excuse to stay indoors and watch some great TV.

With a new month comes new content – and Netflix has plenty of it. Whether it's a new drama series is sure to get everyone talking, to fresh movies and some true-crime thrown in for good measure – July looks set to be a great month for the streaming platform. See the must watch shows and films due out very soon…

WATCH: Young Royals on Netflix is set to be everyone's next obsession

Young Royals

Out 1 July

We're already obsessed with this one. Young Prince Wilhelm arrives at a prestigious boarding school and finally gets to explore who he really is. However, he unexpectedly becomes next in line to the throne and all of a sudden his faced with a major dilemma – love or duty.

We can't wait to watch Young Royals

Audible

Out 1 July

Audible tells the story of a student at Maryland High School for the Deaf, Amaree McKenstry, and his friends on the football team during their senior year. The team attempts to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of their friends. This coming-of-age documentary film is definitely going to tug on the heartstrings.

Audible looks brilliant and emotional

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Out 8 July

Who doesn't love a good true-crime documentary? And Once Upon a Crime sounds like it's going to be equally horrifying and fascinating. It focuses on Elize Matsunaga, who shocked Brazil and the rest of the world when she murdered her husband. Now, she's giving her first interview. Popcorn at the ready!

Who doesn't love a true-crime documentary?

Virgin River

Out 9 July

Virgin River fans will be delighted to hear that season three is coming back very soon! For those unfamiliar, it tells the story of Mel who relocates to a new town to start life as a Midwife. Season three is set to pick up exactly where season two left off. Bring it on…

Fans can't wait for series three of Virgin River

The Water Man

Out 9 July

Selma and The Midnight Sky actor David Oyelowo fronts this new movie so it's bound to be worth a watch. The synopsis reads: "Gunner sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man.

"After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo, they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes." Sounds intriguing right?

David Oyelowo stars in The Water Man

Heist

Out 14 July

Heist is another documentary series that you'll definitely want to add to your list. It investigates the three biggest heists in modern American history. "A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash.

An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it; and a Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history." We can't wait.

Heist looks brilliantly gripping

Never Have I Ever

Out 15 July

Season two of this hugely popular drama series is almost here and fans cannot wait so if you missed out on the first series, there's never been a better time to catch up.

The new episodes will see the return of Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl who deals with the everyday pressures of high school from love to family and schoolwork.

Are you excited for Never Have I Ever season two?

Deep

Out 16 July

This new thriller film looks brilliant. Medical student, Jane, Win, Cin and Peach all take part in a secret neuroscientific experiment called, Deep – but there's a catch. If they stay awake, they make a fortune, but if they fall asleep for more than 60 seconds, they die. We're stressed already.

Deep looks like a great but stressful watch

Outer Banks

Out 30 July

Are you excited for season two of Outer Banks? The popular teen drama went down a hit with TV lovers when it first landed in early 2020 and now the second series looks set to be just as good.

Outer Banks season two is due out very soon

Chatting to Elle.com, star of the show Madison Bailey explained: "We start season two with the three Pogues [Kie, JJ, and Pope] in the Outer Banks grieving and figuring out their life without John B, Sarah, and what that means for the mission."

