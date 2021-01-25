Sex Education season 3: everything we know so far When will the popular teen show be back on our screens?

It has been a whole year since Sex Education season two graced our screens back in 2020, so the question is, when will the follow-up series land in our Netflix accounts? Find out everything you need to know about season three here...

MORE: 5 must-watch Netflix shows and films coming in February

When will Sex Education season three be out?

As of January 2021, Netflix is currently filming season three in Wales, so with any luck, we will be seeing it on our screens in late 2021 or early 2022. Netflix also confirmed the return of several cast members including Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, who play Otis, Jean, Maeve and Eric respectively. It has also been confirmed that Anne-Marie Duff will return as Maeve's struggling mother, Erin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sex Education season three's announcement is here

What will Sex Education season three be about?

Asa, who plays the show's main character, Otis, opened up about what to expect in the upcoming series, and revealed that there is a time jump from the closing moments of season two. He said: "Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too."

MORE: 81 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

MORE: Every new Netflix movie we will be watching in 2021

What happened in Sex Education season two?

Season two concluded with Otis making amends and admitting his true feelings to Maeve in a heartfelt voicemail, which is subsequently deleted by her neighbour who also has feelings for her, Isaac.

Will Otis finally sort things out with Maeve?

Meanwhile, Ola and Lily embark on a relationship with one another, while Eric and Adam are finally together, leaving Eric's ex-boyfriend Rahim broken-hearted. Maeve is also left heartbroken over her decision to call the social services after believing her mother to have had a relapse with drug addiction.

Ola and Lily also embarked on a relationship

Who are the new cast members on Sex Education?

Girls star Jemima Kirke will be joining the cast as "former Moordale student and new headmistress Hope who plans to turn Moordale back into the pillar of excellence it’s always been". Meanwhile, Star Trek Discovery star Jason Isaacs will be playing Mr Groff's older brother, and Dua Saleh will be joining the cast as Cal, a nonbinary student.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.