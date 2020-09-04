We all love a good series and if there's one thing that British TV gets right everytime, it's a classic murder mystery or gripping drama. Plenty of our favourites from over the years have been reappearing on daytime TV providing much-needed nostalgia as well as gripping plotlines.
From time to time, many a famous face would make a cameo appearance in these classic shows. Whether it's an Academy Award winner, a Bond star or even a member of the royal family, viewers have been treated to very well-known guest stars over the years. To celebrate the shows for old time's sake, we've done a roundup of some very surprising cameo appearances you might have missed previously.
Sigourney Weaver – Doc Martin
Sigourney Weaver, best known for her roles in some of the popular sci-fi films over the years such as Alien, appeared in Doc Martin back in 2015 for its eighth series. The Academy Award-nominee played the part of an American tourist in the show, who finds herself feeling unwell during her trip to the Cornish village of Portwenn, and pays a visit to the doctor.
It turns out that Sigourney's role was orchestrated by her close friendship with Doc Martin star Selina Cadell, who plays Mrs Tishell, with whom Sigourney has been friends since 1974. Small world!
MORE: Who is Heartbeat star John Duttine and where is he now?