9 Photos | Film

Where are the cast of Suits now?

Find out what Meghan Markle's former co-stars have been doing since the show wrapped

The Crown creator opens up about plans to tell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story
Francesca Shillcock
Photo: © Getty Images
Suits is back trending on Netflix and it's not hard to see why! After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey landed this week, TV-lovers are seemingly taking a trip down memory lane to when Meghan Markle played paralegal-turned-law-associate, Rachel Zane.

But while we all know the rest of Meghan's story after she left the legal drama in 2017, we can't help but wonder what the rest of the cast are up to, two years after the final season aired. Find out where the rest of the stars are now…

 

Patrick J. Adams

One the main cast was Patrick J. Adams who played Mike Ross. In the beginning, he joined the legal world as a fraud after showing clear talent and skill and eventually passed the bar.

Patrick's character in the series embarked on a relationship with Meghan's character, Rachel, and the pair married at the end of season seven and departed at the same time, with Mike making a number of appearances in the final season. More recently, the actor has appeared in TV shows such as The Right Stuff and Sneaky Pete.

Photo: © Getty Images
Gabriel Macht

Other leading star was Gabriel Macht, taking on the role of Harvey Specter. Harvey played a key role in Mike's legal career, and took him on even after finding out about his fraudulent behaviour.

Suits was Gabriel's major TV role, but he did reprise his character in spin-off show Pearson – which focused on the political career of Suits character Jessica Pearson. Nowadays, the actor lays low with his wife Jacinda Barrett and two children.

Photo: © Getty Images
Gina Torres

Gina Torres plays the fearless and brilliant Jessica Pearson – a managing partner at Pearson Hardman law firm (which then ultimately becomes Pearson Specter Litt).

Gina went on to reprise her role, starring in her own spin-off titled Pearson will focused on her character's career journey into politics. Pearson ran for one season, after which Gina then appeared in other popular shows such as Riverdale and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty plays the role of Harvey's secretary and close confidante Donna, whom he ends up marrying at the end of the show. After Suits wrapped in 2019, Sarah went on to have a recurring role in the following year on hugely popular medical drama Grey's Anatomy – playing the part of Suzanne.

Photo: © Getty Images
Rick Hoffman

Rick played the role of Louis Litt, who often has his ups and downs with the firm and those apart of it, but he views it like a family and eventually becomes a partner. Since Suits, Rick has also appeared in Pearson to reprise his role, but more recently is known for playing Dr. Swerdlow in Billions.

Photo: © Getty Images
Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce, who played Robert Zane, Meghan Markle's on-screen father, remained in Suits throughout its run and has continued to act. More recently, he's known for playing James Greer in Jack Ryan.

Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Schull

Amanda Schull played Katrina Bennett in the show, first appearing in season two before having a more regular part towards the end of the drama's run. More recently, she has credits in the TV shows such as Project Christmas Wish and MacGyver.

Photo: © Getty Images
Dulé Hill

Dulé Hill joined the regular cast of the legal drama in season eight, playing the role of Alex Williams, an old friend of Harvey's who soon becomes a name partner at the firm: Zane Specter Wheeler Williams. Nowadays, Dulé's most recent role is in the film Locked Down which also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway.  

Photo: © Getty Images
Katherine Heigl

Before Suits, Katherine Heigl was best-known as Izzy on medical show Grey's Anatomy, but joined the legal drama for seasons nine and ten as Samantha Wheeler.

Samantha was previously a right-hand man of Wendell Pierce's character Robert Zane, and joins the firm alongside Alex as a new partner. More recently, Katherine stars as the lead role in Netflix's new drama Firefly Lane. 

