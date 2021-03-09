Suits is back trending on Netflix and it's not hard to see why! After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey landed this week, TV-lovers are seemingly taking a trip down memory lane to when Meghan Markle played paralegal-turned-law-associate, Rachel Zane.
But while we all know the rest of Meghan's story after she left the legal drama in 2017, we can't help but wonder what the rest of the cast are up to, two years after the final season aired. Find out where the rest of the stars are now…
Patrick J. Adams
One the main cast was Patrick J. Adams who played Mike Ross. In the beginning, he joined the legal world as a fraud after showing clear talent and skill and eventually passed the bar.
Patrick's character in the series embarked on a relationship with Meghan's character, Rachel, and the pair married at the end of season seven and departed at the same time, with Mike making a number of appearances in the final season. More recently, the actor has appeared in TV shows such as The Right Stuff and Sneaky Pete.