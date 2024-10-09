Meghan Markle back in touch with Suits co-stars - details

Meghan Markle reached out to her former Suits co-star and on-screen love interest, Patrick J. Adams, according to the actor.

Replying to fans on a Reddit thread on Sunday, Patrick, 43, explained that whilst he and Meghan "are not really in touch," the Duchess did reach out to him after he announced an exciting new project.

© USA Network The pair played on-screen love interests

He and his former Suits co-star, Sarah Rafferty, have launched a rewatch podcast for the hit series, inspiring Meghan to reach out.

Patrick wrote: "We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons. But upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way."

© IAN WEST Patrick and Troian at Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018

He added that it was "so lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

Back in 2020, two years after Patrick attended Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, he confessed he was a "little scared" to reach out to her.

Inside Meghan Markle's Suits Wardrobe

"I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say. After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts exchanged, but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear.

"I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation."

The Canadian actor went on to confess that it "has been wild" to watch how Meghan's life has unfolded. "We've spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan's life is incredibly full, and she’s been navigating a lot," he added.

© USA Network Meghan was on the show from 2011 to 2018

"We don't spend any time together, but that’s not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways."

Last year, Patrick revealed he "missed his friends" from the show in a touching photo dump showing pictures from the cast's time together on the show, four of which included Meghan.

However, a day after the photos were shared, they were deleted due to the SAG writer's strike. "It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry. I'm so grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here, and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong," Patrick said of the situation.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

It wasn't the first time Patrick has been forced to delete photos featuring Meghan. In 2017, Patrick shared a photo of Meghan kissing him on the cheek, but again, the photo was quickly removed.

Whilst the actor didn't confirm whether he was asked to delete the candid snap, he did tell Esquire: "Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can't post things about Meghan.

"I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, 'What the hell is going on?' It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different.

"It made me feel like… why put myself through this? We’re like brother and sister; it’s not like it was lurid or anything, but it just became a story that people wanted to talk about."