7 stars who were forced to leave TV shows: From Rome Flynn to Stana Katic & more

Janet Hubert played the original Vivian Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, but after declining a "bad deal," the actress felt "banished" by her co-star Will Smith.

During her appearance on the sitcom's 30-year reunion special, Janet clarified that she had decided to leave, and was not fired as the media had suggested. "Something I would like to clarify is, during that third season, when I got pregnant, there were a lot of things going on in my life, and in Will's life as well," she explained.

"There was some friction because I was pregnant, home life was not good at all, I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking, because there were things going on that nobody knew about. The cast had no idea what was going on."

After turning down her contract, Janet was given the reputation of being "difficult" which she called "the kiss of death" for her career.

"When I left the show, I had this new baby and no one," she continued. "My family disowned me; Hollywood disowned me. My family said, 'You've ruined our name.' And I wasn't unprofessional on the set. I just stopped talking to everybody, because I didn't know who to trust because I had been banished. And they said it was you who banished me."

Janet and Will have since reconnected and healed their rift.