NCIS 1000th episode: plot, returning stars and how to watch

NCIS fans are celebrating a major milestone, with the show's 1000th episode set to debut on CBS and Paramount+. "All of NCIS is suddenly put under attack, so now you get to see NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS: LA, NCIS: Sydney coming in to help," Katrina Law teased of the special.

Titled 'A Thousand Yards,' the latest instalment will include plenty of Easter eggs from the show's 20-year run, and while Mark Harmon isn't expected to return, some familiar faces – including a cast member from the 2004 pilot – have cameos in the episode. So, what can fans expect from the 1000th episode of NCIS? Here's what you need to know...

What is the episode about?

"NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS," reveals the synopsis.

In a key moment from the trailer, agents Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) are lured to a rooftop where they're invited to "enjoy the show." After looking out at the view, they're rocked by several explosions across Washington D.C., sparking the team's latest investigation.

How to watch NCIS 1000th episode

Fans can tune into the 1000th episode on Monday, April 15 at 9/8c. It will also be available to stream via Paramount+.

Meet the cast

Of course, NCIS' main cast; Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover and Gary Cole will lead the episode. Joining them, Joe Spano – who appeared in the 2004 pilot – will reprise his role as FBI Special Agent Tobias C. Fornell.

© Getty Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray and Gary Cole in A Thousand Yards

"We've got a lot of heavy nods to that [first episode], a lot of characters that we haven't seen and people that were in the first episode, such as Joe Spano as Fornell," Sean Murray told Parade.

"Without giving anything away, the whole team is together trying to stop something from happening with Air Force One. We did a lot of fun things when we filmed where we put in a lot of references visually and dialogue-wise to a lot of things that the longtime fans will appreciate. Little Easter eggs hidden around the episode."

Appearing as Director Leon Vance's son, Jared, is Superman & Lois and grown-ish actor, Spence Moore II. Meanwhile, Daniela Ruah from NCIS: Los Angeles and Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawai'i will feature in the episode.

© Getty Spence Moore II stars as Jared Vance

To be invited to be a part of the 1000th episode was such an honor. It's too big of a deal," Daniela said of her cameo.