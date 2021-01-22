The OC then vs now: See how the cast have changed over the years

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
-
What The Big Bang Theory cast looked like at the start of their careers
-
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville's mum's espionage links revealed
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville's mother had quite an unusual career. Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs back in 2016, the...
-
14 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
-
See the cast of Chicago Fire’s Instagram accounts: Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and more