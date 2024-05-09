Holly Willoughby faces setback after Jesy Nelson quits Netflix show

Holly Willoughby has encountered a new complication on her Netflix show, Bear Hunt. Set to team up with Bear Grylls on the upcoming reality series, the cast and crew have been forced to adjust as contestant and Little Mix star, Jesy Nelson, pulled out of the show this week.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby will jet to Costa Rica to film Bear Hunt this month

Holly, 43, and Bear, 49, will be jetting to Costa Rica to start shooting this month, so the pressure's on for the Bear Hunt team if they want to fill the spot. In the meantime, it's rumoured that Spice Girls star Mel B may have signed on to the survival show, although she's yet to confirm the news.

© Getty In a surprising development, Jesy Nelson has dropped out of the show

So, what's Bear Hunt about? In March, Netflix released an official synopsis for the series. "Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls.

"Bear believes there's an action hero inside us all - even the celebs - but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they'll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show."

While details surrounding the show have been scarce, it's reported that Holly – who was previously the target of a disturbing kidnap plot – has recruited ex-special forces to keep her safe during filming. It's also been suggested that the show's bosses will spend around £1million on security for the jungle show, employing specialist vehicles and safe accommodation.

© Yui Mok - PA Images It's reported that Holly has recruited ex-special forces to protect her during filming

A specific release date is yet to be determined, although Deadline reports that Bear Hunt will premiere in 2025. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail wrote that Holly will be earning a whopping £1 million for her new gig, with the show costing £10 million to make overall.

Holly's presenting role on Bear Hunt marks one of her first since leaving This Morning in October. While the 43-year-old returned to Dancing on Ice in January, Bear Hunt marks a completely new chapter for the star.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Bear Hunt marks a new chapter for the star after leaving This Morning

After appearing on This Morning for 14 years, Holly waved goodbye to the breakfast programme last year, explaining that she'd made the decision "for me and my family."

The news came five months after her co-star, Phillip Schofield, admitted to lying about an affair with a younger colleague, and a week after Gavin Plumb was arrested for solicitation and incitement over an alleged plot to abduct and murder her.