The TV breakups that broke us: From 'Chenford' to Fleabag and the Hot Priest

Whether you were Team Dean, Team Jess or Team Logan, it's fair to say that Rory Gilmore had her fair share of heartwrenching breakups. But, it's her season three split with resident bad boy Jess Mariano that hurts the most.

After embarking on a relationship, these two seemed golden. With a shared love of music and literature, Jess was Rory's match in every way, but with a tendency to self-sabotage, he quickly ruined it all. Too afraid to tell her he was failing school, or that Luke had thrown him out, Jess skipped town without telling Rory.

In the end, their breakup happens over the phone, with Rory speaking down the line to a silent Jess. "I think I may have loved you. But, I just need to... let it go," she tells him, before hanging up – it's all too much!

With their relationship over, Jess and Rory did establish a friendship, but one thing's clear – Jess will always hold a candle for his lost love. Following the release of the four-part special, A Year in the Life, fans speculated that Jess might be Rory's endgame.

Concluding the final episode with the full-circle revelation that Rory was pregnant, fans noted that if she were to follow the same path as Lorelai, Jess would be her version of Luke, and we all know how their story ended.