Strictly Come Dancing reveals Christmas special celebrities - live updates

Jay Blades
Repair Shop star Jay Blades will be one of this year's festive celebs, and we are so excited! The star will be paired with Luba Mushtuk, who didn't have a celebrity partner this year. Although Jay is best-known for The Repair Shop, he also presents Money for Nothing and Jay and Dom's Home Fix.
Speaking about joining the show, Jay said: "It's probably one of the things I love doing the most, which is challenging myself – to do something that I've never done before. I can do a dad dance but I can't do formal dancing, so let's dive in there and have a go."