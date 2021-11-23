Strictly Come Dancing reveals Christmas special celebrities - live updates

﻿
Photo: © BBC
Strictly Come Dancing will be heading back to our screens this year for a festive special after last year's Best Of… style show, but they're breaking with the tradition from recent years.

Since 2014, the show has welcomed back previous contestants as they bid to impress the audience with a festive-themed routine, but now they're returning to an old style which saw contestants unable to take part in the main show come to the dancefloor for one night only.

So, who is the show welcoming this year? Click through to find out…

Photo: © Getty Images
Jay Blades

Repair Shop star Jay Blades will be one of this year's festive celebs, and we are so excited! The star will be paired with Luba Mushtuk, who didn't have a celebrity partner this year. Although Jay is best-known for The Repair Shop, he also presents Money for Nothing and Jay and Dom's Home Fix.

Speaking about joining the show, Jay said: "It's probably one of the things I love doing the most, which is challenging myself – to do something that I've never done before. I can do a dad dance but I can't do formal dancing, so let's dive in there and have a go."

Photo: © Getty Images
Fred Sirieix

We can't believe that First Dates star Fred Sirieix will be heading to the iconic ballroom, but we know he's going to be spectacular. The maître d'hôtel rose to fame on First Dates and Million Pound Menu and has previously worked at the Michelin-starred hotel, La Tante Claire. He will be dancing with Dianne Buswell, who made an early exit from the competition this year after partner Robert Webb was forced to pull out following medical advice.

Reflecting on joining the show, he admitted: "I got the phone call and I was as excited as I was scared. I was so scared, I thought, 'I've got to do it. There's no way I can turn this down.'"

Photo: © Getty Images
Mel Giedroyc

Our third Christmas celeb is none other than former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc! Alongside Bake Off, Mel is known as a comedian and the host of Eurovision: You Decide, Children in Need and Let It Shine. She'll be dancing with Neil Jones, who was eliminated first this series alongside partner Nina Wadia.

On her joining the show, Mel joked: "I don't think I've been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978."

