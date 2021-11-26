AJ Odudu and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Kai Widdrington sent their fans into meltdown on Friday after they were pictured paying a visit to the TV presenter's hometown, Blackburn, and meeting some of AJ's loved ones in the process.

MORE: Motsi Mabuse forced to pull out of latest Strictly live show due to Covid-19

AJ, who has been wowing the judges and audiences week after week in the BBC ballroom competition, shared a number of images of herself and her pro partner at the Blackburn Rovers football stadium, writing in the caption: "Tour de Blackburn was ace and now we're heading for the Strictly Ballroom! Thanks for all the love and support. One team one dream!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: AJ and Kai hint at romance with sweet message caught on secret mic

Fans were delighted with the snaps, in particular one showing AJ, Kai and her mum, Florence, smiling for the camera. One person said: "Lovely pictures. Kai looks good with your family! Good luck with tomorrow night!"

Another wrote: "Gorgeous photos. Gorgeous pair. Go smash it queen aj and king Kai, you've got this. Can't wait to see your couple's choice tomorrow night. And that song [fire emoji]," as a third added: "This is so cute!!! Good luck this weekend!"

The pair's sweet photos come soon after many suspected AJ was confirming the romance rumours between her and Kai.

MORE: Strictly star Dan Walker reveals surprising Call the Midwife connection

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing reveals Christmas special celebrities - live updates

AJ and Kai paid a visit to Blackburn Rovers FC with AJ's loved ones

After performing their stunning waltz at the routine, the TV presenter 'liked' a tweet which read: "Flipping love @AJOdudu what a top girl! Such a great attitude and lovely personality. I hope she is getting it on with Kai cos she deserves it! #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly."

AJ and Kai are gearing up for their couple's choice routine this weekend which will see them perform a number to Janelle Monae's track Make Me Feel. However, the ballroom competition has faced another stroke of bad luck after it was confirmed that Motsi Mabuse will not be able to take to the judging panel this weekend.

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge Black Friday sale - up to over 50% off

The judge shared on Instagram she had come into contact with a person who had since tested positive COVID-19. Due to Motsi's German vaccination status not being recognised by the UK authorities, the dancer has been forced to isolate, causing her to miss the show. Hollywood star and West End legend Cynthia Erivo, who replaced Craig Revel Horwood last week, will once again appear as a guest in Motsi's place.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.