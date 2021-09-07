See the stars of Death in Paradise and their families

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
See the cast of Death in Paradise at the start of their careers
-
Exclusive: Josephine Jobert reveals details for Death in Paradise season 11 - including Florence's future with Neville
Josephine Jobert is a woman of mystery! While enjoying her much-deserved break from filming Death in Paradise on holiday with pals in Portugal, the...
-
See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
-
See the cast of Gilmore Girls and their real-life children
-
9 famous faces you forgot took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!