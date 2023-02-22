Meet Death in Paradise star Ralf Little's famous fiancée

Ralf Little is a familiar face to many thanks to his starring role in the BBC drama Death in Paradise, in which he plays detective Neville Parker.

While the actor has been on our screens for over 20 years, appearing in programs such as The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, how much do you know about his personal life? And did you know that his fiancée has also made her name for herself in the world of entertainment?

Who is Ralf Little's famous fiancée?

Ralf Little is engaged to American playwright and screenwriter Lindsey Ferrentino. Lindsey, who hails from Florida, is the daughter of comedian and magician, John Ferrentino.

The Yale-educated creative has written several plays over the course of her career and has received rave reviews from critics.

Her 2015 play, Ugly Lies the Bone, which ran in the Roundabout Theatre in New York as well as The National Theatre in London, was lauded by Deadline Hollywood as "timely, compelling and as current as you could want". Meanwhile, The Observer described it as, "raw and inescapably moving".

Her more recent works include her 2018 plays This Flat Earth, The Year to Come and Amy and the Orphans, which starred American Horror Story actress Jamie Brewer.

Lindsey's first film, Not Fade Away, was released in 2019 and was produced by David O. Russell and John Krasinski, while John's wife Emily Blunt starred.

In 2021, it was announced that Lindsey would be writing and directing a film adaptation of her stage play Amy and the Orphans for Netflix.

How did Ralf Little meet his fiancée?

Ralf, who is rumoured to be leaving Death in Paradise, met Lindsey when he starred in the London run of her play, Ugly Lies the Bone, alongside his DIP predecessor Kris Marshall.

They now spend half their time at their home in Guadalupe in the Caribbean, where Ralf films Death in Paradise, and the other half in King's Cross, London.

The pair became engaged in 2018 and have put their wedding plans on hold for the past few years.

Chatting to The Mirror back in 2020 about how he popped the question, Ralf said: "We were in a country house, it was a big surprise. I planned it in advance. I had a total result with the ring, though. She said to me if she ever got engaged there's only one ring for her — her grandma's, it's absolutely beautiful."

