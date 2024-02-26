Death in Paradise fans 'screaming' over return of beloved character

Death in Paradise returned on Sunday night, with the town of Honoré plunged into darkness. Following a blackout across Saint Marie island, DI Neville Parker and the gang were confronted with a puzzling new investigation.

© BBC Episode four saw DI Neville Parker investigating the murder of a newly-engaged man

Just hours after proposing, a newly-engaged Ellis was found electrocuted. Sure, it might look like an accident but as it turns out, Ellis was hiding a big secret, thanks to a mysterious crypto operation on the island.

An episode that kept us guessing, fans have been raving about the latest instalment on social media, but based on the comments, the highlight of the night was the return of a beloved character.

After a long absence, Harry the Lizard finally resurfaced, joining Neville at his desk. One of Death in Paradise's longest-serving characters thanks to his appearance in the pilot, viewers were literally screaming over the little guy's homecoming.

"Just watching on catch-up and screamed when Harry appeared #deathinparadise," one fan penned on X. "Ahhhh Harry!!! First appearance of the new series! About time #deathinparadise," added another.

© Photo: BBC Fans have been concerned about Harry this season

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Oh thank goodness. My gosh. That was a worry. Harry's Army can stand down this week #HarrysArmy #DeathinParadise."

Harry's return follows a social media storm over the past fortnight, with viewers noting that he'd been absent from the first two episodes of season 13.

"Well… 2 episodes into the new Series of #DeathInParadise and still no sign of Harry!!!..Has he secretly been axed? Do we need to start a petition to bring him back?" tweeted one. "This Harry erasure is NOT ON I miss the lil guy," agreed a second.

All too aware of the fan outcry, Death in Paradise's X account followed episode four with a hilarious message. "There he is! Okay, everyone can stop worrying about Harry now," tweeted the show.

© Denis Guyenon Viewers continued to question the identity of Neville's pen pal Sun Chaser on Sunday night

With Harry safe and sound, it looks like all is well in Saint Marie, but a huge mystery remains – the identity of Neville's pen pal Sun Chaser.

Following the premiere of episode four, fans are more convinced than ever that it's Sergeant Florence Cassell, Neville's former partner. But alas, we'll have to wait for the big reveal.

In the meantime, HELLO! caught up with Ginny Holder – aka Darlene – to talk about the intriguing storyline. "Do you really think I can tell you?! I can't tell you who Sunset Chaser is! Good try!" she quipped.

"When that story reveals itself, it's very funny. Sad for Neville. But Neville shows a lot of strength in the episode when it's revealed! When it comes out you'll see, it's a good one - it's a good episode! You won't be able to imagine who this person is!"