Death in Paradise: who is Sunset Chaser? Ginny Holder shares major hint about identity
Who is Neville’s mysterious pen pal?

2 minutes ago
Ginny and Ralf in Death in Paradise
Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor
Death in Paradise episode four saw Neville and his team solve another murder - this time involving a recently engaged man with a secret, who is found electrocuted. However, there is one mystery that still needs solving - the identity of Neville’s mysterious admirer on his blog - and we asked star Ginny Holder all about it! 

In the episode, Neville shares his concern that the fan is his ex-girlfriend and would-be framer Rebecca, asking the commissioner to investigate her internet usage in prison. 

He said: “It’s silly, you’re very busy, I shouldn’t have bothered you… Rebecca Walmslow, I have reason to believe that she’s contacted me via my blog. An anonymous fan initiated a correspondence, a flirtation even… It could be her, taunting me.” 

Ralf Little in Death in Paradise series 13© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon
Ralf Little in Death in Paradise series 13

The commissioner tells Neville: “I could make some calls, however, the most likely explanation is that your fan is simply that,” later confirming that the admirer isn’t Rebecca, saying: “Sunset Chaser is no more dangerous and vicious than any other random stranger on the internet.”  

However, Sunset Chaser has to be a real character, right? We picked Ginny Holder’s brain to find out if she would spill the beans on the identity of Neville’s admirer. 

Death in Paradise 100th Episode, Darlene (GINNY HOLDER), Marlon Pryce (TAHJ MILES), Catherine Bordey (ELIZABETH BOURGINE), Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), DI Neville Parker (RALF LITTLE),100th Episode© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon
Death in Paradise star Ginny Holder stars in season 13

Chatting exclusively in the latest episode of HELLO!’s Under the Palms, Ginny, who plays Darlene on the show, said: “Do you really think I can tell you?! I can’t tell you who Sunset Chaser is! Good try! When that story reveals itself, it’s very funny. Sad for Neville. But Neville shows a lot of strength in the episode when it’s revealed! When it comes out you’ll see, it’s a good one - it’s a good episode! You won’t be able to imagine who this person is!” 

When asked about fan theories, including Florence Cassell and maybe even one of the former detectives, she joked: “Oh really? That’d be funny if it was Ardal [O’Hanlon]!” 

Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little in Death in Paradise© Denis Guyenon
Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

Speaking about what else to speak from the series for Darlene, Ginny added: “There’s an episode about bullying and it’s a really powerful episode. People suffer hugely and we don’t realise, it’s a lifelong suffering. It continues and affects people’s lives in different ways. In that episode, Darlene helps a lot and someone comes back to help - but I can’t say too much!”

During the chat, Ginny also opened up about if fans should be worried about Marlon in episode five, her favourite things about Darlene - and why the character is particularly frustrated with Neville. Watch the entire chat with Ginny - where she teases what to expect from the rest of the season - above! 

